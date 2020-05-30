The Best Electric Skateboards for Commuters, Travelers, and Daredevils

Electric skateboards make for wonderful toys, and they’re one of the most convenient alternatives to costly cars or crowded public transport. And, unlike regular skateboards, they won’t make you a sweaty smelly mess.

But shopping for an electric skateboard is more difficult than you might expect. There aren’t many brands to choose from, and it isn’t always clear why some boards cost more than others. So, let’s clear the air and look at some of the best, safest, electric skateboards available today.

What to Look for in an Electric Skateboard

Riding an electric skateboard is similar to riding an electric scooter. You don’t have to worry about kicking, manually braking, or pushing off to start your ride. You just stand on the machine and use its controller to propel you forward.

That said, the electric skateboard controls your riding experience. You can only go as fast or brake as smoothly as the board will let you, and the board’s battery life limits your riding distance. Before you buy an electric board, I suggest taking a moment to think about how these specs might be relevant to you:

Most electric skateboards have a top speed of 20 to 25 MPH, which is more than enough juice for the average person. Unless you’re a daredevil, you shouldn’t be too picky about speed. Distance/Battery Life: Most electric boards can travel 12 to 20 miles between each charge. That should be enough for your commute to and from work, especially if you charge the board while at work. If you need to travel a long distance, the 30-mile Evolve GTR might be your best option.

Large electric longboards are faster, longer-lasting, and more comfortable than regular-sized boards. But they’re also heavier and more expensive. Controls: Electric skateboards operate by wireless remote control, which is a lot easier than using your feet. But it’s also a bit dangerous, especially if the controller is unresponsive or if the braking system is too touchy. All of the boards in this article are known for having good controls, but if you plan to weave through traffic at top speeds, then I suggest reading reviews for a board before dropping any cash. (If you want to avoid using remote controls, grab a OneWheel+ XR or OneWheel Pint.)

Larger decks have a bit of extra flex and stability. Generally speaking, they’re more comfortable for extended rides than standard-sized boards. Price is also a factor—premium boards usually are more comfortable than less expensive options. Drive Systems: Like RC cars, electric skateboards use small battery-powered motors to get around. But motor design can vary between boards, and different designs have different advantages. Most of the boards in this article use high-quality belt drives, which are fast, smooth, and easy to maintain. I’ll mention when a board does not use a belt drive, and explain why that might matter to you.

Now that we’ve reviewed some important electric skateboard specs, it’s time to dive in. Here are the best electric skateboards available today.

Best Overall: Boosted Mini X Standard-Sized Board

Of all the electric skateboards on the market today, Boosted’s Mini X board offers the best mix of quality, performance, and affordability. Like other Boosted boards, the Mini X has a comfortable deck, an intuitive controller, and regenerative braking for super-smooth stops. It reaches a max speed of 20 MPH and can travel up to 14 miles on a single charge. It also comes with a kickass mile-tracking app and has three riding modes for people of all experience levels.

If you’re a fan of the Mini X’s specs but would prefer a larger, faster, more comfortable board, then the Boosted Plus or Boosted Stealth are solid alternatives. Just know that they’re more expensive and heavier than the Mini X, which already weighs 16.8 pounds.

Best Budget: WowGo 3 Longboard

The WowGo 3 is an impressive electric board for its price. It has a top speed of 24 MPH and a range of 14 miles on a single charge (or 20 miles on a charge if you spend $100 on a larger battery). It only weighs 17.2 pounds and has four speed modes for riders of all skill levels.

But the WowGo 3’s riding experience isn’t as smooth or comfortable as what you’ll get with more expensive boards. Its wireless remote is responsive, but its braking isn’t buttery-smooth. Plus, the WowGo 3 runs on hub motors, which feel stiffer than belt-driven motors. That said, the hub motors may be a plus to some people, as they require no maintenance (but they are more expensive to replace than belt drives).

Best Premium: Boosted Stealth Longboard

If you’re looking to splurge on an incredibly high-quality board, then look no further than the Boosted Stealth. It’s the fastest most comfortable electric board from the Boosted company. It has a max speed of 24 MPH and can travel 14 miles on a single charge, along with five riding modes for people of all experience levels. Plus, it’s made from a flexible wood composite that keeps the board at just 17 pounds, ensuring a steady smooth ride.

Like other Boosted boards, the Stealth has fantastic controls, a great app, and silky smooth brakes. But it’s very expensive. The slightly cheaper Boosted Plus is a solid alternative to the Boosted Stealth if you’re willing to give up some speed and quality.

One Wheel, No Remote Control: OneWheel+ XR

The head-turning OneWheel+ XR is a bit unconventional, but it’s one of the most exciting electric boards available today. Its one-wheel design works on or off-road and can hit max speeds of 19 MPH. And because it uses a direct drive system, the OneWheel+ XR runs silky smooth and requires practically zero maintenance. Its battery allows for 18-mile journeys on a single charge, and the OneWheel app logs each mile you make through the board’s lifespan.

But for some, the OneWheel+ XR’s greatest selling point isn’t its affordability or speed. It’s the board’s lack of a remote control. Instead, you control the board by leaning forward and back, which takes the guesswork out of accelerating and braking. Of course, if you aren’t interested in self-balancing, then the OneWheel+ XR’s lack of a remote control might be a problem.

If the OneWheel+ XR is out of your budget, you could always buy the OneWheel Pint instead. It’s a smaller more portable version of the XR, and it sells for nearly half the price.

Best Off-Road Option: Evolve GTR Longboard

Off-road skateboarding sounds wrong, but it feels so right. That’s why the Evolve GTR has made such an impact on the electric skateboarding scene. It’s a badass off-road board with a top speed of 24 MPH and a range of up to 31 miles. The GTR has a large, comfortable deck, responsive controls, and the smooth braking that you’d expect from a rideable at this price. And like Boosted’s boards, it works with an app to track your stats over time.