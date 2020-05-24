The Best Websites and Apps to Play Bingo Online

Bingo is a fun game that’s easy enough for kids and grandparents alike to enjoy. Playing bingo online or in an app lets you enjoy fun graphics, earn power-ups and rewards, and even chat with friends while you play.

Although there are also options for printing cards and using a virtual bingo caller for playing at home, knowing how to play bingo online with one of these free websites or apps will let you play against friends or other random bingo enthusiasts for prizes.

Websites

You can play bingo for free with any of these websites, with one or several cards at a time. And with their fun graphics and themes, live player chat, and fun power-ups, many of these websites put an exciting modern twist on this classic game.

More Win Options: Arkadium

It’s fun to win and Arkadium (Free) gets that, so it offers more ways to win beyond simple rows, columns, and diagonals. You can also win with any two, three, or four rows, or with the entire card filled out, and each of these options increases your winning payout. Arkadium lets you play one, two, three, or four cards simultaneously, and you can bet on each played card with the $100 of (fake) in-game money to keep things exciting. This colorful bingo player is available online, and as a downloadable desktop app.

Play Manual or Automatic Games: Game Point

Game Point (Free) is great for casual and serious bingo players alike, with traditional manual games and rooms for automatic playing. The site lets you chat with other players, customize your dauber, and features fun events from time to time. Claim a win by filling up a diagonal, row, column, or a fun pattern, like an arrow. You’ll have to create an account or connect your Facebook account to play, but it only takes a second and you’ll be playing in no time.

With Fun Tutorials: Bingo Blitz

With Bingo Blitz (Free), you’re pulled into an immersive gaming environment that makes playing bingo downright fun. The popular bingo site has fun themes (like traveling from city to city to complete quests), as well as creative graphics, tons of power-ups and items to collect, and you can chat with other players as you play. You can master your bingo technique with the fun tutorial before you play against other players, either with a single card or multiple cards. Bingo Blitz can also be enjoyed on its Android and iOS apps, or you can download it as a desktop app from the Windows 10 store.

Simple and Friendly: Bingo Bash

Hosted on the Game Show Network’s website, Bingo Bash (Free) is the easiest way to hop online and get in your daily bingo fix, although you will need to create an account to play. Bingo Bash is easy to use and focuses on just playing the game, rather than tacking on themes, quests, side games, betting, trophies, and other options. You can play between one and four cards simultaneously each game, and you’ll manually mark called numbers on each. You can earn power-ups to help boost your chances of winning, and claim a bingo with any row, column, diagonal, or even with corners.

Apps

You can also play bingo on the go (or, okay, on the couch) without a desktop. Each of these bingo apps are free and available for both Android and iOS devices. Get your daubers ready!

Tutorials and Adventures: Bingo Blitz

Just as you would play on the website, so, too, can you enjoy the fun environment of Bingo Blitz (Free) on your Android or iOS devices. The fun tutorial is great for those new to the game (and for learning how Bingo Blitz does things), and it’s a good way to get your head in the game if it’s been a while since you played. In the game, enjoy traveling to various international cities as you play and search for tickets and rewards. And, as you play, you’ll earn daily bonuses and tons of power-ups that’ll help you win and complete the exciting in-game quests.

Your Ticket to Partying: Bingo Party

With Bingo Party (Free), you can jump right in and start playing. When you first log in, you’ll be given 500 tickets and 30 power-ups, so you can start playing like a professional right off the bat. Bingo Party lets you play as many as eight cards at a time, and it has daily tournaments and bonuses. And, with real-time support for over 10,000 players, you can easily make new friends while you play in no time.

Play Even When You’re Offline: Bingo Pop

If playing one game is fun, playing several at once must be heaven! With Bingo Pop (Free), you can, of course, play bingo, but it also mixes in minigames and small daily tasks to keep you entertained in between games. Bingo Pop features huge jackpots, scratchers, a spinner, and lets you plant fruit, explore caves, and enjoy other little adventures. You can play up to 12 bingo cards at a time in Speed Bingo mode, team up with friends, and compete against other players for a chance to make it onto the leaderboard. You’ll earn power-ups, coins, pets, and other rewards as you play, and there are even secret stages to uncover. With over 900 levels to play through, 15 rooms to explore, and offline support, the fun never has to stop.

The Best of Both Worlds: Monopoly Bingo

If you like bingo and Monopoly, there’s no doubt you’ll find something to love in Monopoly Bingo (Free). You can play bingo at some of the most famous stops on the Monopoly board, like Park Place or Vermont Avenue, and earn chests, boosts, coins, tickets and other bonuses as you go. You can also build houses and hotels like you would in Monopoly, play in massive tournaments against millions of other players, or enjoy a game on your own.