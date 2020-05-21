Samsung’s Latest TV and Soundbar Look Good, Even in the Rain

Today Samsung announced a new TV and Soundbar, but this time the company isn’t looking for space in your living room. No, Samsung designed the Terrace TV and Terrace Soundbar to go outside on your patio, lawn, or wherever you need outdoor entertainment.

Usually, you wouldn’t want to keep your TV outside. Rain, snow, and the like would ruin your electronics. But the Terrace TV and Soundbar are weatherized and sport an IP55 rating, which should protect them from the elements (hurricanes and tornadoes notwithstanding).

The Terrace TV comes in 55, 66, and 75-inch models, and will cost $3,000, $5,000, and $6,500 respectively. For your money, you get a weather-resistant TV that sports a QLED 4K UHD 120Hz display. It also includes Samsung’s Quantum processor for upscaling content to 4K.

To keep up with the sun, the TV also hits 2000 nits of brightness, so it shouldn’t get washed out on a sunny day. And an anti-reflective coating should keep the glare to a minimum. Samsung added Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, along with its Tizen smart TV platform for maximum connectivity.

The Terrace TV is available starting today on Samsung’s website.

Naturally, you want your expensive outdoor TV to sound great, so Samsung also has a matching Terrace Soundbar to go with it. The Terrace Soundbar features the same IP55 rating as the TV, and can either mount to a wall or directly to the Terrace TV.

Samsung says it optomized the soundbar for outdoor listening, and you should be able to hear your shows even with ambient noise. You can control it with Alexa, or the Samsung OneRemote (which also controls the Terrace TV), and it connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The Terrace Soundbar launches today for $1,199.99.