Razer’s Refreshed Blade Pro 17 Offers a 300Hz Screen Upgrade

There’s no such thing as too many frames per second. Razer’s hardware line is embracing this mantra with the 2020 refresh of the Blade Pro 17, its largest and most bombastic laptop. It’s offered in two screen options: a 4K, 120hz panel, which is already pretty spiffy, or a 1080p panel that can blast its refresh rate to 300 hertz.

300Hz is offered on just a few high-end monitors and laptops, but Razer’s release is definitely the most high-profile. If it sounds like 300Hz couldn’t possibly be a functional improvement over 144Hz…well, aesthetically, you’re probably right. But NVIDIA’s CES demonstrations showed me that in niche, literally split-second gaming reactions, it could conceivably help you get the tiniest of edges against your opponents.

Naturally the updated version of the Blade Pro also gets access to the latest 10th-gen Core i7 8-core processor, and a choice of graphics cards ranging from the GeForce RTX 2070 up to the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. The only memory option is 16GB of RAM. Other notable features include Razer’s aluminum unibody design, user-accessible dual M.2 storage and RAM slots (nice!), and a plethora of ports including USB-C, HDMI, full-sized Ethernet, and an SD card reader.

Depending on your configuration of screen, GPU, and storage (maximum 1TB SSD), the price ranges from $2700 to $3800. The updated version of the laptop will go on sale on Razer’s online store later this month in the US and Canada.