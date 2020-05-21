Samsung Will Reportedly Shift August’s Galaxy Note 20 Event to Online Only

SamsungThis may come as no surprise, but Samsung is reportedly planning to make the yearly Galaxy Note announcement an online event. This is, of course, due to the global pandemic that I’m sure you’re absolutely sick of hearing about by now. Alas, this is life in 2020.

Historically, Samsung has held events in New York City for the Note, but with the inability to have a large number of people in the same physical space at the same time (especially in New York City), that’s not happening this year. On the upside, the event and subsequent launch should still happen around the same August timeline as normal, though the specific date is still up in the air.

Whenever it happens, though, we can expect to see a couple of new Notes and perhaps even a Galaxy Fold successor. We’ll let you know when we find out more.