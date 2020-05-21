Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Is Free on Epic Games This Week

After crashing for 8 hours during a GTA V giveaway, Epic Games is taking just one more turn. From now until May 28th, you can grab a free copy of Civilization VI from the Epic Games store. If you’ve never played Civilization, then be prepared to find yourself in front of the computer screen way past your bedtime.

Civilization VI is the sixth installment of its franchise. It features a cartoonish redesign and updated mechanics that are less convoluted than that of previous installments. And although the game is four years old, it still receives regular updates, like the new Maya & Gran Colombia Pack that adds two characters and additional game modes to Civ VI.

Epic Games will end its free Civ VI promotion on May 28th, so be sure to grab it soon. Add-ons like the New Frontier Pass or the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack are not included with the free copy of Civ VI, but they are available for purchase through the Epic Games store.