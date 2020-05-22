Google Makes Wheelchair-Accessible Locations Easier to Find in Maps

If you or someone close to you relies on a wheelchair, walker, etc. to get around, Google wants to make it easier to see which businesses and other locations can easily be accessed. According to a recent blog post, the Google Maps app includes accessibility info for 15 million locations worldwide. And it’s easy to spot from the main map interface.

The feature uses crowd-sourced accessibility info added to location profiles by Google Maps users. It isn’t available to everyone yet—Google says it’s “rolling out” at the moment.” But once your app has been updated, you can turn on more visible accessibility info by going to the Maps Settings screen and tapping “Accessibility settings.”

With the “Accessible places” toggle enabled, wheelchair-accessible locations will appear on the map with a specific wheelchair pin icon. A section of location listings will also be added, breaking down accessible entrances, bathrooms, parking, and seating.

The rollout is starting in the US and UK, Australia, and Japan, though Google says it’s going to ad more countries soon.