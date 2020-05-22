X
Disney+ ‘Zenimation’ Adds Realistic Sounds to Your Favorite Disney Movies

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A mosaic of scenes from 'Pocahontis,' 'Aladdin,' 'Frozen,' and 'Sleeping Beuaty.'
Disney

Whether it’s a movie or tv show, the soundscape of what you’re watching is just as important as the visuals. That’s especially true with Disney movies, thanks to its musical tendencies. But what if you want something more relaxing? The new Disney+ Zenimation series aims to help you with mindfulness in stressful times by reimagining your favorite Disney scenes with more realistic sounds.

The first season of Zeinmation already features ten episodes that visit movies like FrozenBig Hero 6Moana, and more. Each entry is five to seven minutes long and centers on a familiar scene, like the opening sunrise in Lion King.

But while the animation stays the same, Disney has removed the original music and sound effects and replaced it with new audio. Instead of the soaring music of Circle of Life, you’ll hear every footfall of the approaching animals and trampled grass.

Each episode features clips from a range of movies and centers on a theme like “Water,” “Nature,” “Discovery,” and “Flight.” If you’ve ever listened to a soundtrack filled with rain or whales calls, Zenimation is like that—but set to Disney visuals.

It’s best to listen with a full surround system or a good set of headphones. The soundscapes are complete, and you can hear whispers in the wind, the hum of vehicles, and more. No episode stays on a particular movie too long, but they join together well as a theme.

You can watch Zenimation on Disney+ today.

via The Verge

