HP’s New Monitors and Laptops Are Built for Remote Life

HP announced a slew of products today, including new monitors, desktops, and laptops, and if they have one centralizing theme, it’s empowering remote life. The new monitors are more eye-friendly due to cutting out blue light, and the new ZBook Firefly laptops bring the power on the go.

Starting with HP’s new monitors, it’s billing the E-Series as the first ergonomic display. Every monitor in the E-Series benefits from “Eye Ease,” which aims to cut blue light so you can sleep better at night. HP says the feature doesn’t affect color accuracy or introduce color shift.

You have several options to choose from, ranging from the 21.5-inch E22 G4 to the 27-inch E27q G4. Most of the options are 1080p displays, but the E24i G4 gives you a taller 1080p screen, and the E24q G4 and E27q G4 monitors step up to 1440p resolution.

Regardless of the monitor you choose, you’ll get an IPS display with 250-nit brightness, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 5ms gray-to-gray pixel response time. That means they’re probably not suited for high-end gaming or bright and sunny rooms.

Each monitor comes with a four-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub and will connect over HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA.

HP’s other two monitors separate themselves from the pack with a couple of standout features. The U27 4K Wireless Monitor is, as the name implies, wireless. You can connect your laptop to it without fussing with cables. And HP says the E14 G4 Portable Monitor is the brightest 14-inch mobile display, coming in at 400 nits.

HP says the E-Series monitors won’t arrive until August. Pricing starts at $159. You’ll have to wait until September to pick up the $249 E14 Portable Monitor. But if you need a wireless monitor now, there’s some good news—the $479 U27 Wireless monitor ships in June.

HP’s ZBook Firefly series is a new line for the company, and it’s a powerful series aimed at the high-end market. It’s a fairly thin laptop featuring NVIDIA Quadro graphics, an optional 4K UHD display, and optional support for 4G LTE. The case features a MIL-STD 810G shock rating, so it should take a drop in theory.

You can get the ZBook Firefly in either 14-inch or 15-inch models, and it comes with 4 GBs of RAM and 10th generation processors. The laptops ship in June, and HP will announce pricing closer to launch.

HP is also ready to update its EliteBook line, and the EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and 1040 G7 are the stars of the show. Both have the option of 5G service, 10th-gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen Pro 4000-series processors. And the 1040 G7 claims up to 29 hours of battery life, likely enough to get you through a few days of work.

HP says it redesigned the keyboards, so they aren’t as loud, and the webcams now have privacy shutters. Despite all that, the new EliteBooks are slightly smaller than their predecessors. The laptops ship in July and HP isn’t sharing pricing yet.