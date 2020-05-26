Spotify Removes Its Annoying 10,000-Song Library Limit

After years of complaints, Spotify is finally ending its 10,000-song library limit. Now you can press the Heart button on as many songs and albums as you wish, without pruning your library every few weeks. Spotify’s new library update doesn’t change the service’s 10,000-song limit for Playlists or Offline Listening.

In the past, Spotify customers had to work around the library limit by transferring their library into playlists, by routinely deleting songs from their library, or by saving just a few songs from every album that they want to remember. Removing the library limit will save customers a lot of time, and may encourage people to start building organized libraries.

Like some other people, I gave up on curating a Spotify library years ago because of the 10,000-song limit. And while I’m excited to hear that the limit is gone, I’d like to see Spotify implement better curation tools, like robust sorting filters and better multi-select controls. After all, these controls were available in software like foobar2000 and iTunes over a decade ago.

Spotify says that some customers may still run into the “library full” notification, as the update hasn’t rolled out to every account. If the Spotify app still tells you that your library is full, give it a few hours and try again.