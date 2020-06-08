The 6 Best Wireless Mice to Cut the Cord with

Stop. Look at your hand. No, the other hand—the one with the mouse in it. Are you still using the same old wired mouse you’ve been using for years? That cord gets annoying, doesn’t it? The thing is, there are more quality options when it comes to wireless mice now than ever before. There are mice tailored to working, gaming, or even improving ergonomics; no matter what you’re doing or what you value in your computer peripherals, there’s sure to be a wireless mouse perfect for you.

What to Look for in a Wireless Mouse

While mice are fairly straightforward, there are still a few things to look out for when picking out one to buy.

Battery Life: When using any wireless product, battery life is always something you’ll need to keep in mind. It is important to note though that some mice use rechargeable batteries, while others use standard AA batteries you’ll need to replace from time to time. Which one you prefer is up to you, but we’ll make sure we mention which one each mouse uses.

When using any wireless product, battery life is always something you’ll need to keep in mind. It is important to note though that some mice use rechargeable batteries, while others use standard AA batteries you’ll need to replace from time to time. Which one you prefer is up to you, but we’ll make sure we mention which one each mouse uses. Shape: You want to make sure the mouse you buy lines up with the size of your hands and how you grip mice. While it can be difficult to tell if a mouse will be comfortable without actually using it, looking at as many images as possible to get a good idea of the mouse’s shape is still recommended.

You want to make sure the mouse you buy lines up with the size of your hands and how you grip mice. While it can be difficult to tell if a mouse will be comfortable without actually using it, looking at as many images as possible to get a good idea of the mouse’s shape is still recommended. Latency: Modern wireless mice have managed to iron out latency to the point where most people can’t notice the difference between a wired or wireless mouse. Many “gaming” mice will boast ultra-fast response times, which are legitimately faster than normal wireless mice though.

Modern wireless mice have managed to iron out latency to the point where most people can’t notice the difference between a wired or wireless mouse. Many “gaming” mice will boast ultra-fast response times, which are legitimately faster than normal wireless mice though. Customization: Many mice have reprogrammable buttons that can do various actions. Some mice take it a step further though and allow every button on the mouse to be reprogrammed—it’s always nice to have options, and we’ll be sure to detail what each mouse allows you to do in this regard.

So, with all that in mind, let’s get started.

Best Overall: Logitech MX Master 3

When it comes to high-end wireless mice, it’s hard to think of one more popular than the MX Master 3. This mouse has had widespread success thanks to its ergonomic design, long-lasting battery (up to 70 days of use from a full charge with a rechargeable battery), and excellent customization options. The forward and back buttons, scroll wheel, and thumb-scroll wheel can all be customized to do whatever you want in Logitech Options. (They can even perform different actions, depending on the program you’re in.)

The MX Master 3 also features gesture controls. You’re able to set different actions to certain gestures using Logitech Options, and then when you press the “Gestures” button on the mouse you can activate them. This basically adds four additional buttons to the mouse: up, down, left, and right. This level of customization is great to see and ensures the MX Master 3 can be perfectly tailored to match your workflow.

The MX Master 3 is available in graphite (pictured above) or mid-grey.

Best Budget Option: Microsoft Mobile Mouse 4000

There’s nothing that special about this mouse. It has a smooth curved design and a single reprogrammable button on the left side (configurable using Microsoft’s software). But this no-frills design means it can cost significantly less than the rest of the mice on this list, which makes it a worthy contender.

This mouse doesn’t try to distract you with flashy lighting or ultra-low response times—it’s just a solid mouse for a great price. Microsoft reports you’ll be able to get around 10 months of use on two AA batteries, and you can get it in carbon (pictured above) or red.

Best for Gamers: Logitech G603 LIGHTSPEED

For a “gaming” mouse, the G603 looks fairly mundane from the outside. Don’t let that fool you though, because it’s one of our favorite gaming mice thanks to the ultra-fast response time, sleek and comfortable design, and the 500-hour battery life off just two AA batteries. The G603 is ideal for gamers who want all the advantages of a wireless mouse without any of the cons.

The mouse also features two reprogrammable buttons on the left side that can be customized in Logitech G Hub. While it may not have the flash of most gaming mice, the simple design of the G603 has stood the test of time and proven itself as one of the best wireless mice around—gaming or otherwise.

Best Lightweight Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer has managed to claim a nice corner for itself in the ultra-lightweight mouse market with its “Viper” line, and the Viper Ultimate continues that legacy. It weighs only 74 grams—making it the lightest wireless mouse on the market.

As you may expect of Razer, this mouse is aimed towards gamers. It boasts ultra-fast response times, a 20,000 DPI sensor, and makes use of Razer’s optical mouse switches, which ensure no accidental misclicks. And while these features may seem like overkill if you’re just surfing the web or working, the low weight and ergonomic design still make the Viper Ultimate one of the more comfortable mice on this list.

The Viper Ultimate is outfitted with four reprogrammable buttons (two on each side), which can be fully customized with Razer Synapse. You can also expect the battery to last around 70 hours on the rechargeable battery—there’s even a charging dock available if you want your mouse to look cool while it’s refilling the tank.

Best Vertical Mouse: Logitech MX Vertical

Vertical mice are great for improving ergonomics without changing the layout of your mouse too much. And the Logitech MX Vertical is by far the best option. Logitech puts a lot of research into its ergonomic products, so you can be sure you’re buying a mouse that can back up its claims. It also has two reprogrammable buttons that, just like the Master MX 3, can be customized in-depth thanks to Logitech Options.

You can also expect the MX Vertical to last about four months on a full charge thanks to its rechargeable battery.

Best for Trackball Users: Logitech MX Ergo Trackball

Trackball mice can appear foreign to a lot of users, but Logitech has managed to find a way to merge the standard mouse layout with a trackball mouse, all while improving ergonomics—and it’s pretty great.

One of the biggest draws of the MX Ergo is the adjustable hinge on the bottom of the mouse. This hinge allows you to angle the mouse anywhere between 0 and 20 degrees. So, if you happen to find the MX Ergo uncomfortable out of the box, you can adjust it until you find the angle perfect for you. You can see this in action on the MX Ergo’s product page.

The MX Ergo also features a fantastic precision mode that’s activated by a button next to the trackball—this is especially great for users not accustomed to trackballs as it slows down your cursor movements. You’ll also find two reprogrammable buttons on the top of the mouse that, once again, can be deeply customized in Logitech Options. For both experienced trackball users and brand-new converts, the MX Ergo is a fantastic mouse to pick up.

You can expect the battery to last about 70 days on a full charge with its rechargeable battery.