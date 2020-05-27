Skullcandy and Tile Team Up to Make True Wireless Earbuds You Won’t Lose

One of the biggest arguments I hear against true wireless earbuds is that users are afraid they’ll lose them. It’s a valid point—they’re tiny objects, after all. But Skullcandy wants to negate that fear with its newest earbuds because they feature built-in Tile trackers. How cool is that?

The lineup consists of four new sets of earbuds ranging from $60 to $100, but all of them come with Tile out of the box. When I first heard the news, I assumed (please don’t assume) that tracking would be built into the case, but I’m happy to report that isn’t the case—each bud has its own tracking chip. That’s smart.

You’ll pair the buds up with the Tile app (iOS/Android), and that’s all there is to it (all the buds also work with the Skullcandy app for iOS and Android). if you misplace a bud, just fire the Tile app up and search for it. It’ll make a noise so you can easily find it. It’s worth noting that this also works when the buds are in the case, so you should be able to find them in nearly any situation (unless you lose the case while wearing the buds, I guess).

There are four styles of earbuds, each a little different from the others. Here’s the skinny:

Push Ultra ($99.99)

Workout-style buds with moldable earhooks

6 hour play time/34 hours from the case; rapid charge

IP67 sweat- and water-proof

Ambidextrous design with full physical controls on both buds

Wireless charging case

Available in Energized Yellow and Black; Bleached Blue coming Spring 2021

Indy Fuel ($99.99)

Stick-style buds with ear wings

6 hour play time/24 hours from the case; rapid charge

IP55 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistance

Ambidextrous design with touch controls on each bud

Either bud can be used solo

Wireless charging case

Available in Black

Indy Evo ($79.99)

Stick-style buds with ear wings

6 hour play time/24 hours from the case; rapid charge

IP55 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistance

Ambidextrous design with touch controls on each bud

Either bud can be used solo

Available in Pure Mint, Black, and Chill Grey

Sesh Evo ($59.99)

Small form factor

6 hour play time/18 hours from the case; rapid charge

IP55 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistance

Ambidextrous design with touch controls on each bud

Either bud can be used solo

Available in Black, Pure Mint, and Bleached Blue

Most of these are available to order today, save for the Bleached Blue models where applicable—those seem to be delayed across the board.