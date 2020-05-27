End of an Era: The Original Google Home is No Longer Available

The original Google Home was a game-changing product for the company. It introduced a new, standalone way to access Google Assistant by way of a smart speaker. It also dramatically shifted Google’s approach to smart home in a meaningful way.

But, like all good things, its time has come to an end. You can no longer buy the Home directly from Google, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the deep discounts that were recently seen on the device. It’s also out of stock on Best Buy’s website.

Google’s current catalog of standalone Assistant devices is still pretty stacked, with the Nest Mini handling most duties that users would’ve wanted the bigger Home for. The Nest Mini also has much better sound quality than the original Home Mini, as it almost rivals the audio you’d get from the larger Home.

There’s also the Home Max, a behemoth of a smart speaker that is clearly designed to be a dedicated audio source. The smart display scene is covered by the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, both of which combine the smart speaker with an integrated display for even more uses. The Hub Max also sounds great as an audio device if you’re looking for something that can also pump out the jams.

At this point, I can’t think of a reason why Google would revamp the Home, but it’s still a possibility. We could see a new Nest Home at some point in the future—or maybe not. We’ll just have to wait and see.