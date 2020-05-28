X
Samsung’s Health App is Now Available on All of Its 2018-2020 Smart TVs

With gyms across the country closed and many states even disallowing outdoor workouts, it’s a hard time to get (or stay) fit. There are plenty of workout-from-home apps out there, but if you have a 2018 or newer Samsung Smart TV, you can now access the company’s Health app directly on your big ol’ living room screen.

The Health app was introduced on 2018 and 2019 sets last month, and today marks the release for 2020 TVs. With the Health app, you’ll get access to over 5,000 hours of workout content, including more than 250 instructive videos. Users can access content from brands like Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness App, Echelon, Barre3, and several others. It even has integration with Calm for peaceful meditation and mindfulness if that’s your thing.

The Health app syncs across devices, so you can keep up with your progress on your Android or iOS device, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line. It offers personalized profiles, a user dashboard for personal stats, loads of content, and motivating challenges to keep you moving even when you may not want to.

