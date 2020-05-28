You Can Now Use Your Canon Camera as a Mac Webcam

Webcams are in high demand right now, and buying one at a reasonable price is nearly impossible. So why not use a camera that you already own? Canon’s webcam utility software, which used to be Windows-exclusive, can now turn your EOS or PowerShot camera into an overpowered Mac webcam.

Canon’s webcam utility software is a bit buggy, and it doesn’t always play nice with FaceTime or desktop video chatting software. But it’s easy to set up, and it works with most browser applications, like the Zoom or Skype websites.

To get started, download the Canon webcam utility software on your Mac and plug in your Canon camera via USB cable. Boom, you’re ready to start chatting in 1080p with a nice bokeh effect and awesome color accuracy. (These steps also work on Windows computers.)

Can’t find the button to download Canon’s software? That’s because, for whatever reason, Canon forces you to identify your camera before downloading the webcam utility tool. Find your camera from Canon’s list, click it to go to the drivers page, and download the webcam utility software for macOS.

Don’t own a Canon camera? You can use most cameras as webcams, so long as you have the right adapter and a bit of patience. You can also check to see if any cameras you own, such as Wyze cams, are compatible with any official, easy-to-use webcam software.

Source: Canon via 9to5Mac