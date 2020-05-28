Deal Alert: YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Get a Nest Mini Speaker for Free

If incessant double pre-roll ads aren’t enough to make you pay for YouTube, maybe some free hardware will be? That’s Google’s latest approach to signing up new users for YouTube Premium. If you start a new subscription between now and June 30th, Google will send you a voucher for a free smart speaker to be redeemed on Google’s online store.

The Nest Mini, the revised version of the hockey puck-shaped Google Home Mini, is normally a $50 value. But it’s often discounted to $25 or lower, or indeed, given away by Google as promotional items—I got a Google Home just for subscribing to Google’s One storage plan. You can check to see if your account is eligible at this link. Google’s also sending out some email alerts, but they seem intermittent. It should be possible, if not exactly

The promotional terms say that you need to redeem the promo code on the website (bringing the prince of the speaker, tax, and shipping to zero) before the end of June, and you must be an active YouTube Premium subscriber in order to qualify. That’s YouTube Premium, not YouTube Music Premium, which is included in YouTube Premium but can also be purchased separately, and not YouTube TV, which isn’t included in either.

Google says that the promotion is limited and will go on “while supplies last.” Exactly how many freebie speakers the company has set aside for boosting YouTube Premium numbers hasn’t been spelled out.