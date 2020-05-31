You Can’t Afford a Lamborghini, But LEGO’s Lambo Sián FKP 37 Is the Next Best Thing

Lamborghini is a symbol of unattainable extravagance, but LEGO is an affordable way to indulge in supercar fantasies. The company has a history of making drool-worthy cars in blocky minniature form, from James Bond’s Aston Martin, to Dom’s custom Charger, to the real-world ridiculousness that is the Bugatti Chiron. LEGO’s latest little lust-worthy creation is the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The real Sián is Lambo’s first production hybrid supercar, relying on a mix of the company’s 6.5-liter mid-body V12 engine and a supplementary 25 kilowatt electric motor in the gearbox. The LEGO Technic version uses 3.696 pieces, including a full cockpit, a miniature engine with moving pistons, and a recreation of the car’s 8-speed gearbox that really works. LEGO recommends this build for gearheads 18 and older, as its complex construction can be quite challenging when compared to conventional sets.

LEGO even created a supercar-style “unveiling” video for the new set.

I’m usually not a fan of LEGO’s Technic line, which puts more of a focus on mechanical operations than aesthetic modeling. But the designers seem to have outdone themselves on this set—the larger paneling work much more clearly evokes the shape of the real car than, say, the Bugatti or Corvette models from just a few years ago.

While the Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is cheap when compared to a real Lamborghini (or I suppose any actual car), it’s on the higher end of LEGO sets. It’ll cost $380 when it lands on LEGO’s online store tomorrow, June 1st, with more general retail availability in August. If you’re looking for cheaper ways to indulge your vehicular fantasy, check out the Speed Champions line—there’s a fun Lamborghini two-pack for $50.