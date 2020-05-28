Make Your Own TARDIS With Even More Free Stuff From ‘Doctor Who’

If your idea of staying at home involves Totally And Radically Driving In Space, then we have good news for you. The fine folks at the BBC are handing out even more free Doctor Who stuff, including another free issue of Titan Comics. This time you’ll get a free Fourth Doctor comic, but that’s not all you can grab.

In the last episode of the Review Geek and Doctor Who, we told you about the Staying in the TARDIS initiative that handed out free comics, audio dramas, and more. Well, the initiative soldiers on into another week, and there are new free offerings up for grabs.

This time around, you can grab the first issue from the Titans Comic Fourth Doctor series, this time with more jelly babies. You can also listen to a free audio drama dubbed Scorched Earth starring the Third Doctor and Sarah Jane Smith over you YouTube.

If you’re looking for some Doctor Who themed activities to entertain your kids (or let’s be honest yourself), you have plenty of wibbly wobbly timey wimey options. There’s a “make your own paper Tardis” kit that folds up along the dotted lines. You can also have fun with a crossword puzzle, a quick maze, and a Thirteenth Doctor coloring page.

And over at the Doctor Who: Lockdown YouTube channel, you’ll find a fantastic crossover story featuring all fourteen (counting the War Doctor) Doctors. It’s an entertaining way to pass the time, so don’t miss out.