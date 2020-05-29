Apple Will Sell You Refurbished iPhone XR Models Now

In its day, the iPhone XR was one of the best smartphones you could buy. But time moves on, and new phones (and iPhones) are always on the way. Sometimes, though, that fact can work in your favor. Apple now sells refurbished iPhone XR models, and that means you can save a pretty penny on a great phone.

The refurbed models come in several storage sizes and colors, and how much save depends on how large a hard drive you get. As is often the case, the more you spend, the more you save. But it’s not so great a difference that you opt to pay more just to save more.

If you opt for the 64 GB model, you’ll pay $499, which saves you $100 over the current asking price for a new 64 GB iPhone XR. The 128 GB model can be yours for $539, or $110 less than the new version. You can pick up a 256 GB model for $629, which is interesting because you currently can’t buy a 256 GB iPhone XR new. Apple stopped making 256 GB iPhone XR models in late 2019.

Your color selections are a little more limited than new models, but that’s the price you pay to save a few dollars. Apple certifies the refurb models as good and even swaps in a fresh battery, so you don’t have to worry about making it through the day. Refurbished iPhones from Apple also come with a one year warranty and new accessories.

Buying refurbished isn’t a bad thing, especially when the original manufacturer certifies the device. So if you want an affordable iPhone, but don’t want to settle for the bezels and TouchID found on the iPhone SE, here’s your chance to pick up a great phone for less.