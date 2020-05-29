[Updated] The OnePlus 8 Pro Loses Its “X-Ray Camera” In a New Update

Sorry, no more x-ray vision. OnePlus is disabling the OnePlus 8 Pro’s color filter camera through a new OxygenOS 10.5.9 update. The color filter camera will return in a future update, but without the “negative image” mode that allows users to see through plastic and thin clothing.

Update, 5/29: OnePlus says that the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update rolled out “inadvertently,” and that a new update will add the color filter and “negative image” mode back to phones.

The original report is left intact below.

OnePlus announced its plans to remove the 8 Pro’s x-ray vision a few weeks ago, when the company suddenly pulled all color filter modes from phones in China. At the time, OnePlus said that it would remove the x-ray mode globally, but that it would leave other color filter modes alone.

But the company changed its mind—probably to avoid any controversy. The color filter mode isn’t that popular and produces low-quality photos, so most customers won’t mind that it’s temporarily removed from their otherwise fantastic phones.

If you have questionable morals and want to keep your phone’s x-ray vision, then don’t download the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update. But you should probably just update the phone, you rascal.