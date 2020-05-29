Twitter Announces Tweet-Scheduling, Drafts for Web Users

You don’t need to switch over to a 3rd-party app like Tweetdeck just to schedule your Tweets. Now, Twitter lets you schedule posts from the “What’s Happening” box. Twitter is also adding Drafts, a feature that used to be mobile-only, to its website.

To schedule a Tweet, press the calendar icon in the “What’s happening?” box. Choose a date and time for your Tweet, write something witty, and press the schedule button. You can schedule multiple posts at a time, and edit or delete your scheduled posts from the Drafts window.

You can schedule multiple Tweets at a time and edit or delete scheduled posts from the Drafts menu. Scheduled posts sync across devices, so you can write a Tweet on your phone and delete it on your computer.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

Along with its new scheduling feature, Twitter added a Drafts tool to its website. Drafts work the same on the web as they do on the Twitter mobile app. When you try to cancel a Tweet, the website will ask if you want to save it to Drafts. But for the time being, Tweet drafts saved to desktop won’t sync to the mobile app, and vice versa.