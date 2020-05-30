Gmail’s New Settings Overhaul Makes Customing Your Email Interface Easier

Gmail isn’t short on options for customizing the appearance of your email. But that might be hard to realize because getting to your settings feels like jumping through several flaming hoops. Now that’s a thing of the past, thanks to an overhaul rolling out to users.

Once the updated interface hits your account, you’ll be able to access it through a cog button in the upper right-hand corner of Gmail. From one spot, you can access various designs, inbox types, and display settings. When you select an option, the inbox will change immediately, making comparisons and seeing how an interface looks much more accessible than before.

Google says the new settings overhaul is coming to both G Suite users and personal Gmail accounts. It’s rolling out the change in stages, so you may not see the updated interface yet. The company says the update should hit all users within a month.

You don’t need to do anything on your end, and you can’t jump to the head of the line. So here’s hoping you’re next on the list if Google hasn’t upgraded you already.