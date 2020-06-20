14 Great Oculus Go Games You Can Play on Your Quest

The Oculus Quest can run some truly impressive games, but that doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to just the games made for Quest. Last year, Oculus made it possible to play certain games originally meant for the Oculus Go to be played on the Quest. And while most of these games may be simpler, there are still some gems to be found that are definitely worth playing.

But first, you’ll need to know how to access Oculus Go games on your Quest. Fortunately, it’s pretty simple. When you go to your normal game library, there will be a “Devices” dropdown menu you can open. From there, select the “Oculus Go/Gear Vr” option and all your Go games will appear.

Oculus also has a guide for this if you need it, which includes a full list of Go games that work on the Quest. But you don’t have to spend your time sifting through that list to find the games worth playing—we already did that for you.

Strategic Hacking: Darknet

If you’re looking for some more strategy in your VR sessions, then Darknet ($9.99) should have you covered. You play as a hacker navigating cyberspace in search of your next score. You’ll steal data using viruses, worms, and exploits (which really just translates to interacting with some colorful spheres in-game), but you’ll have to be careful though, careless hacking will get you caught—can’t sell your stolen data in jail after all.

Robotic Fun: They Suspect Nothing

You know those “Are you a robot?” CAPTCHAs you always have to do now? Well, now imagine a system meant to detect humans ran by robots instead. It would probably be some sort of collection of seemingly unrelated minigames in VR, right? Well, that’s what They Suspect Nothing ($7.99) presumes anyway, as you play a human who needs to pass a rigorous series of tests to convince a group of robots you’re one of them—which just translates to playing a series of minigames.

Whether it’s a shooting range or a basic puzzle game, They Suspect Nothing manages to put its own comedic and stylistic twist on it. There are currently 20 minigames, and you can even customize your avatar to appear on the arcade-style local leaderboards.

Small-Scale War: Toy Clash

Combat simulators always manage to strike this interesting balance between relaxing and strategic gameplay. Figuring out the perfect mixture of units that will ensure your victory is a great time, and Toy Clash ($4.99) delivers that gameplay with a toybox aesthetic. Your job is to build the perfect team capable of demolishing your enemies’ tower. You’ll also be tasked with undertaking various environments, too, from peaceful beaches to intimidating volcanos.

Painted Travel: Wonders of the World

Wonders of the World (Free) allows you to visit three different points in history where you can witness the construction of the now-iconic Colussus of Rhodes, Taj Mahal, and Machu Picchu. You’re able to talk to various people in those times and explore these historic construction sites. The entire game uses a unique paint-based art style as well, which makes it stand out that much more. This definitely falls into the group of VR games that are more about looking at cool things than actually doing much in terms of gameplay—but to be fair, there’s a lot of cool stuff to see here.

You won’t spend too much time in Wonder of the World, but it’s free anyway, so there’s not much to lose trying it out.

Constellation Animation: A Night Sky

A Night Sky (Free) focuses on being relaxing and whimsical. You’re perched on a rock in a pleasant looking environment and, as you draw connections between the stars in the sky, various creatures and objects will appear and put on a little show for you. There’s not much more than that here, and A Night Sky primarily relies on its charm to keep you playing—but fortunately, it has charm in spades.

Short But Engaging: ANGEST and Dead Body Falls

It may seem weird to lump ANGEST (Free) and Dead Body Falls (Free) together due to their wildly different tones, but from a structural level these games are pretty similar—which makes sense, as they’re both made by the same developer. Both games envelop you in one-hour stories whether that’s the unsettling mystery of the hotel in Dead Body Falls or escaping the AI horror in ANGEST. Both games even feature multiple endings and narrative choices to make, so if you end up liking them there’s reason to return after beating them.

Locked and Loaded: DRIFT

Plenty of VR games can pull you in with the promise of realistic firearm shooting, but DRIFT ($9.99) manages to be different. Because this time you’re not the shooter in this situation—you’re the bullet. You will still aim the gun initially, but after you pull the trigger, you take the perspective of the bullet flying through the air with the ability to adjust your trajectory. You’ll have a different target each stage, and it’s your job to make sure the hit lands. With such unique gameplay and some fantastic visuals, DRIFT manages to feel like one-of-a-kind despite being in a heavily populated genre.

Surreal Jumping: Daedalus

You’ll explore a twisted and surreal labyrinth in Daedalus ($4.99), as you jump between platforms and use your trusty glider for larger gaps. You’ll need to find three special platforms to unlock the gate of each level to eventually help the titular Daedalus escape this prison.

Pirate Challenges: Hidden Fortune

Hidden Fortunes (Free) puts you in the boots of a pirate trying to complete their grand quest. This is largely done through various minigames and challenges, but hey, being a pirate is always a great time in video games—even when you’re just playing a simple fishing minigame or a rhythm game with a Kraken. You can collect various “wands” that allow you to interact with the world in different ways, and forge friendships with the other buccaneers you find along the way.

While Hidden Fortunes is free, that’s only for the first chapter of the game. If you want to purchase further chapters, each one will cost $5 (currently, only chapter two has been finished).

Mysterious Remains: Land’s End

You’re trapped on an island with one task in Land’s End ($4.99): to find out what happened before you came here. Explore this spectacular environment and uncover beauties both natural and man-made. With some light puzzle-solving and plenty of detective work to do, you’ll be deeply engrossed during your journey in Land’s End.

Galactic Tour: Our Solar System

Landing on foreign planets may not be something we’ll be doing anytime soon in real life, but Our Solar System ($4.99) can at least give you a taste of what it’s like to visit other planets. Our Solar System is primarily built as an educational tool, with five lessons in total. You’ll be shown and quizzed on the various planets along with the various probes humans have launched into space.

It’s jam-packed with information, which can prove interesting to older players and extremely educational to younger ones.

Digital DaVinci: PAINT VR

PAINT VR ($4.99) allows you to, well, paint in VR. The entire environment around you is a canvas to draw on with the various brushes the game offers. There’s not much more to say besides that, but if you’ve got a creative streak you’re sure to love painting in this virtual studio.

Tabletop Strategy: Tactera

Real-time strategy games demand quick-thinking and smart plays from you. Tactera ($9.99) is no different, placing you in command of a small virtual army that must defeat the opposing side. Tactera may lack the overwhelming complexity that most games in this genre boast, but even for veteran players of real-time strategy games, you’re sure to find something to like here.