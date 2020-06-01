Arlo Video Doorbell Now Takes Orders From Google Assistant

The popular Arlo Video Doorbell is no longer Alexa-exclusive. Starting today, you can send commands to the Video Doorbell over Google Assistant. You can also pull up the Video Doorbell’s live feed to a Google Assistant Smart Display, like the Nest Hub Max or Lenovo Smart Clock.

Arlo will continue support for Alexa, of course. But now, it’s one of few high-end video doorbells to support Google Assistant. And at $150, it costs less than popular Assistant cameras from Nest, Eufy, and August.

But is the Arlo Video Doorbell worth $150? That’s up to you. It’s an odd-duck of a smart camera, with a 1:1 aspect ratio that captures the full body of anyone at your door. It can call your phone when guests are at the door (so you don’t have to fumble with an app), and it can use pre-recorded messages to reply to visitors quickly.