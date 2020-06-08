X
14 Techy Father's Day Gifts That Are Just As Cool As He Is

Happy Father's Day
Father’s Day is just around the corner, so make sure to grab one (or a few) of these awesome tech gifts for Dad. Some will make his life a little easier, and a few are toys he’ll spend hours enjoying.

Bust Out the Old Vinyls with a Turntable

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X automatic turntable belt-driven turntable
Whether or not you want to admit it, Dad probably has a pretty stellar record collection. Make his day and listen to a few with him on the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable. The fully automatic belt-driven turntable is a stylish and easy way for Dad to listen to his favorite tunes on a lazy weekend afternoon. The AT-LP60X has two speeds—33 ⅓ and 45 RPM—and a redesigned tone arm base and head shel,l so those classic vinyls will sound just as good today as they surely did back in the ’70s.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable, Black, Hi-Fi, 2 Speed, Dust Cover, Anti-Resonance, Die-Cast Aluminum Platter

Enjoy playing 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records on this stylish turntable for Father's Day.

$79.00
Listen to Good Books at Home or on the Go

Audible audiobook magazine subscription for Father's Day 2020
Everyone loves a good story, and Dad is no different. A subscription to Audible will keep Dad entertained on his drive to work, while he’s out mowing the lawn, or even when he’s on the links perfecting his golf swing. Audible has the latest trending bestsellers, biographies, magazines, interviews, and even those weird sci-fi novels Dad can’t get enough of.

Audible Membership

With an Audible subscription, you can listen to all genres of audiobooks, magazines, and news.

Start the Day Off Right with a Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker single sandwich all-in-one sandwich maker bread eggs meat cheese nonstick
With the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Dad can make himself the sandwich of his dreams whenever the mood strikes. He can try different combinations of bread, eggs, meat, cheese, and other ingredients, and make a one-of-a-kind sandwich in just four easy steps. The Sandwich Maker is even nonstick and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning after he’s done experimenting.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Black (25477)

Let dad get crazy with breakfast sandwich inventions with this dishwasher-safe sandwich maker.

$22.19
Listen to Music and Audiobooks with Amazing Headphones

IFrogz Airtime Vibes wireless headphones for Father's Day 2020 best headphones built-in microphone micro USB charger
With a solid pair of wireless headphones like the IFROGZ Airtime Vibes ($99), Dad can listen to all of his favorite audiobooks, podcasts, and playlists anywhere he goes. The Airtime Vibes has cushioned pads that’ll keep Dad’s ears comfy during lengthy listening sessions, and they fold up nice and small for easy storage when traveling. The headphones have a 20dB ambient noise-reduction feature along with a built-in microphone in the right earcup so Dad can answer incoming calls if connected to his smartphone. Plus, the included micro USB charging cable keeps the headphones charged any time.

Centralize Dad’s Everyday Gear with a Charger Station

Massca Valet Charging Station charge phone and tablet holder wallet watch keys money Father's Day 2020
The Massca Valet Charging Station makes it easy for dad to keep track of his keys, glasses, wallet, phone, and tablet, and it can charge his electronic devices. The station has a sleek classy look, and the drawer securely stores watches, loose change, and other valuables. Dad won’t have a good reason for losing his keys or phone again!

Massca Valet Charging Station Multi-Device Office Desk Organizer Perfect Nightstand Organizer Great for Your Wallet, Keys, Phones & Other Electronic

Help Dad stay organized and keep all his stuff in one place and charge his devices.

$24.99
Help Dad See Who’s at the Door Even When He’s Not Home

Eufy Video Doorbell best wireless video doorbell for Father's Day 2020 no monthly fee 2K HD video doorbell 2-way audio
Video doorbells, like the Eufy Video Doorbell, are a great way for Dad to see if a package has been delivered or who is ringing the doorbell right from his phone. The Eufy doorbell has a built-in Sony 2K sensor and a sharp lens so Dad can see visitors clearly, plus it has a motion sensor, smart human detection, and lets you set up activity zones. Another great thing about the Eufy Video Doorbell is that you won’t be sticking Dad with a monthly subscription or costly cloud storage, as the doorbell is a one-time purchase and stores data locally and keeps it secure with AES-256 encryption.

eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation

View your front porch in real time and in 2K high definition from your phone.

$199.99
Control the Sprinklers from His Smartphone

Rachio 8ZULWC-L 8 Zone smart sprinkler controller for Father's Day 2020 best smart sprinkler scheduling conserve water
The Rachio 8ZULWC-L R3e 8 Zone lets dads tinker with the sprinklers from their smartphones. Dad can set up custom zones and schedules with this smart sprinkler controller, and run, pause, or end sprinkler sessions. The Rachio 8ZULWC-L is easy to install, and is designed to reduce unnecessary water usage with helpful Rain Skip, Wind Skip, Freeze Skip, and Seasonal Shift features. It can even track local weather from the app, so Dad’ll be in the know for when it’s most opportune to run the sprinklers. With the Rachio 8ZULWC-L, your dad will save money and have the greenest lawn on the block in no time.

Rachio 8ZULWC-L R3e Generation: Smart, 8 Zone Sprinkler Controller, Works with Alexa, Gen, Gray

Easy to install smart sprinkler controller lets you set a schedule, monitor usage, and save water from your phone.

$149.99
Get His Grill on in the Kitchen and the Backyard

George Foreman GIO2000BK indoor outdoor grill for Father's Day 2020 temperature control nonstick grill 240 square inches
A grilling dad is a happy dad. With the George Foreman GIO2000BK and its removable stand, Dad can grill in the kitchen or out on the patio year-round. The grill has 240 square inches of nonstick grill estate, so Dad can cook over 15 servings of food at a time. The drip tray and removable grill plate make it easy to keep things clean, and the temperature control probe helps Dad cook things perfectly.

George Foreman GIO2000BK Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, 15-Serving, Black

Keep Dad happy with a new grill he can use inside or outdoors, with temperature control.

$109.54
Track Weight Wisely with a Smart Scale

Wyze Scale best smart scale for Father's Day 2020 track and analyze body measurements BMI bone mass heart rate syncs with Apple Health syncs with Google Fit
Keeping an eye on your weight is good, but what if your scale could do more? The Wyze Scale ($19.99) can also track and analyze metrics like heart rate, body fat, bone mass, BMI, among others, so Dad can keep an eye on his health in between doctor visits. All metrics can be viewed on the companion mobile app, and the scale can sync with other fitness apps, like Google Fit and Apple Health.

See What’s Up with a Camera Drone

DJI Mavic Mini best camera drone under $500 for Father's Day 2020 with 12 MP photos and 2.7K HD video lightweight collapsible drone
Whether your dad is an aspiring filmmaker wanting those impressive soaring drone shots, or he just enjoys having fun with anything electronic, the DJI Mavic Mini is a Father’s Day gift any dad will love. The Mavic Mini’s built-in camera supports 12 MP photos and 2.7K HD video, plus its three-axis gimbal ensures Dad’s shots always look smooth and clear. The drone weighs less than 0.55 pounds, so its lightweight design means it can fly up to 30 minutes on a single charge. And don’t worry, the quadcopter is collapsible so it’s easy to store and transport.

DJI Mavic Mini - Drone FlyCam Quadcopter UAV with 2.7K Camera 3-Axis Gimbal GPS 30min Flight Time, less than 0.55lbs, Gray

Enjoy the view for up to 30 minutes and take 12 MP photos or record 2.7K HD video

$399.00
A Bluetooth Speaker for Adventurous Types

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 best bluetooth speaker for Father's Day 2020 waterproof dustproof mono stereo audio
The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker that can keep up with all of Dad’s wackiest adventures. Whether Dad wants a speaker for listening to podcasts while he showers, or he wants a way to listen to audiobooks and playlists while working in the garage, the WONDERBOOM’s waterproof and dustproof design makes it the perfect companion for busy dads. The Outdoor Boost button increases volume and clarity when playing in outdoor environments; it also has easy play and skip controls and stereo speakers compatible with mono and stereo audio. You can choose from multiple cool colors to match your dad’s aesthetic, as well.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 - Deep Space

Get Dad a waterproof and dustproof speaker he can use anywhere while doing anything.

$79.99
Level Up Dad’s Gaming Experience

Logitech G604 best gaming mouse for Father's Day 2020 wireless Bluetooth Lightspeed metal scroll wheel thumb fin programmable thumb buttons
Whether your dad is into simulator games or Call of Duty, the wireless Logitech G604 is the gaming accessory upgrade he needs. If Dad won’t mind trading in the rainbow LED lights present in most other gaming mice for stellar battery life, a gunmetal scroll wheel, a 3×2 thumb button grid, and dual Lightspeed and Bluetooth connectivity options, this is the mouse that will help him up his gaming game (or help him, uh, be better at Facebook).

Project Movies in the Backyard or While Camping

Apeman LC350 best portable mini projector for Father's Day 2020 4000 lumens 2000:1 contrast ratio 180 inches quiet fan dual speakers compatible with TV sticks TV boxes Google Chromecast gaming consoles HDMI VGA AV USB ports
If Dad’s love of watching videos can’t be contained, then set him free with the APEMAN LC350 portable mini projector. The LC350 works for projecting movies in 1080p onto the side of the house for movie nights, onto the interior of his tent while camping, and on any other surface up to 180 inches. Dad can toggle between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios, and the projector’s 4,000 lumens mean beautiful bright video wherever he watches his videos.

Dual speakers mean quality sound, especially with a redesigned quieter fan. The projector boasts impressive compatibility with TV sticks and boxes; Google Chromecast; smart devices; gaming consoles; and HDMI, VGA, AV, and USB ports for viewing content off pretty much any device; and you can also navigate the projector’s options from the device or its remote control.

Mini Projector, APEMAN 4000L Brightness 180" Display Projector [Carry Case Included], Support 1080P, 45,000 Hours LED Life, Compatible with TV Stick, TV Box, PS4, HDMI, VGA, TF, AV, USB for Home Movie

Watch videos anywhere with this portable mini projector. 4,000 lumens up to 180-inch display.

$99.99
A Sous Vide Is Dad’s New Sous Chef

Instant Pot Sous Vide best sous vide for Father's Day 2020 easy to use can attach to Instant Pot cooks up to 10 hours up to 195 degrees Fahrenheit
Before your dad sears off some steak or pork chops out on his grill, he should sous vide them to get that perfect 3-Michelin Star cook. The Instant Pot ACCU Slim SSV800 cooks meat (and even other foods like kale or yogurt) at the perfect consistent temperature, doing most of the heavy lifting while letting Dad take all the credit. The sous vide is easy to use, and can run anywhere from 10 minutes to 72 hours as low as 104 degrees Fahrenheit up to 195 degrees. It can also be used with an Instant Pot, if Dad feels like getting crazy.

Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide, Precision Cooker and Immersion Circulator with digital touchscreen display

Get a perfect, consistent cook on steaks, and other beloved meats before searing them off in a pan.

$72.45
