14 Techy Father’s Day Gifts That Are Just As Cool As He Is

Father’s Day is just around the corner, so make sure to grab one (or a few) of these awesome tech gifts for Dad. Some will make his life a little easier, and a few are toys he’ll spend hours enjoying.

Bust Out the Old Vinyls with a Turntable

Whether or not you want to admit it, Dad probably has a pretty stellar record collection. Make his day and listen to a few with him on the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable. The fully automatic belt-driven turntable is a stylish and easy way for Dad to listen to his favorite tunes on a lazy weekend afternoon. The AT-LP60X has two speeds—33 ⅓ and 45 RPM—and a redesigned tone arm base and head shel,l so those classic vinyls will sound just as good today as they surely did back in the ’70s.

Listen to Good Books at Home or on the Go

Everyone loves a good story, and Dad is no different. A subscription to Audible will keep Dad entertained on his drive to work, while he’s out mowing the lawn, or even when he’s on the links perfecting his golf swing. Audible has the latest trending bestsellers, biographies, magazines, interviews, and even those weird sci-fi novels Dad can’t get enough of.

Start the Day Off Right with a Breakfast Sandwich Maker

With the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Dad can make himself the sandwich of his dreams whenever the mood strikes. He can try different combinations of bread, eggs, meat, cheese, and other ingredients, and make a one-of-a-kind sandwich in just four easy steps. The Sandwich Maker is even nonstick and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning after he’s done experimenting.

Listen to Music and Audiobooks with Amazing Headphones

With a solid pair of wireless headphones like the IFROGZ Airtime Vibes ($99), Dad can listen to all of his favorite audiobooks, podcasts, and playlists anywhere he goes. The Airtime Vibes has cushioned pads that’ll keep Dad’s ears comfy during lengthy listening sessions, and they fold up nice and small for easy storage when traveling. The headphones have a 20dB ambient noise-reduction feature along with a built-in microphone in the right earcup so Dad can answer incoming calls if connected to his smartphone. Plus, the included micro USB charging cable keeps the headphones charged any time.

Centralize Dad’s Everyday Gear with a Charger Station

The Massca Valet Charging Station makes it easy for dad to keep track of his keys, glasses, wallet, phone, and tablet, and it can charge his electronic devices. The station has a sleek classy look, and the drawer securely stores watches, loose change, and other valuables. Dad won’t have a good reason for losing his keys or phone again!

Help Dad See Who’s at the Door Even When He’s Not Home

Video doorbells, like the Eufy Video Doorbell, are a great way for Dad to see if a package has been delivered or who is ringing the doorbell right from his phone. The Eufy doorbell has a built-in Sony 2K sensor and a sharp lens so Dad can see visitors clearly, plus it has a motion sensor, smart human detection, and lets you set up activity zones. Another great thing about the Eufy Video Doorbell is that you won’t be sticking Dad with a monthly subscription or costly cloud storage, as the doorbell is a one-time purchase and stores data locally and keeps it secure with AES-256 encryption.

Control the Sprinklers from His Smartphone

The Rachio 8ZULWC-L R3e 8 Zone lets dads tinker with the sprinklers from their smartphones. Dad can set up custom zones and schedules with this smart sprinkler controller, and run, pause, or end sprinkler sessions. The Rachio 8ZULWC-L is easy to install, and is designed to reduce unnecessary water usage with helpful Rain Skip, Wind Skip, Freeze Skip, and Seasonal Shift features. It can even track local weather from the app, so Dad’ll be in the know for when it’s most opportune to run the sprinklers. With the Rachio 8ZULWC-L, your dad will save money and have the greenest lawn on the block in no time.

Get His Grill on in the Kitchen and the Backyard

A grilling dad is a happy dad. With the George Foreman GIO2000BK and its removable stand, Dad can grill in the kitchen or out on the patio year-round. The grill has 240 square inches of nonstick grill estate, so Dad can cook over 15 servings of food at a time. The drip tray and removable grill plate make it easy to keep things clean, and the temperature control probe helps Dad cook things perfectly.

Track Weight Wisely with a Smart Scale

Keeping an eye on your weight is good, but what if your scale could do more? The Wyze Scale ($19.99) can also track and analyze metrics like heart rate, body fat, bone mass, BMI, among others, so Dad can keep an eye on his health in between doctor visits. All metrics can be viewed on the companion mobile app, and the scale can sync with other fitness apps, like Google Fit and Apple Health.

See What’s Up with a Camera Drone

Whether your dad is an aspiring filmmaker wanting those impressive soaring drone shots, or he just enjoys having fun with anything electronic, the DJI Mavic Mini is a Father’s Day gift any dad will love. The Mavic Mini’s built-in camera supports 12 MP photos and 2.7K HD video, plus its three-axis gimbal ensures Dad’s shots always look smooth and clear. The drone weighs less than 0.55 pounds, so its lightweight design means it can fly up to 30 minutes on a single charge. And don’t worry, the quadcopter is collapsible so it’s easy to store and transport.

A Bluetooth Speaker for Adventurous Types

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker that can keep up with all of Dad’s wackiest adventures. Whether Dad wants a speaker for listening to podcasts while he showers, or he wants a way to listen to audiobooks and playlists while working in the garage, the WONDERBOOM’s waterproof and dustproof design makes it the perfect companion for busy dads. The Outdoor Boost button increases volume and clarity when playing in outdoor environments; it also has easy play and skip controls and stereo speakers compatible with mono and stereo audio. You can choose from multiple cool colors to match your dad’s aesthetic, as well.

Level Up Dad’s Gaming Experience

Whether your dad is into simulator games or Call of Duty, the wireless Logitech G604 is the gaming accessory upgrade he needs. If Dad won’t mind trading in the rainbow LED lights present in most other gaming mice for stellar battery life, a gunmetal scroll wheel, a 3×2 thumb button grid, and dual Lightspeed and Bluetooth connectivity options, this is the mouse that will help him up his gaming game (or help him, uh, be better at Facebook).

Project Movies in the Backyard or While Camping

If Dad’s love of watching videos can’t be contained, then set him free with the APEMAN LC350 portable mini projector. The LC350 works for projecting movies in 1080p onto the side of the house for movie nights, onto the interior of his tent while camping, and on any other surface up to 180 inches. Dad can toggle between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios, and the projector’s 4,000 lumens mean beautiful bright video wherever he watches his videos.

Dual speakers mean quality sound, especially with a redesigned quieter fan. The projector boasts impressive compatibility with TV sticks and boxes; Google Chromecast; smart devices; gaming consoles; and HDMI, VGA, AV, and USB ports for viewing content off pretty much any device; and you can also navigate the projector’s options from the device or its remote control.

A Sous Vide Is Dad’s New Sous Chef

Before your dad sears off some steak or pork chops out on his grill, he should sous vide them to get that perfect 3-Michelin Star cook. The Instant Pot ACCU Slim SSV800 cooks meat (and even other foods like kale or yogurt) at the perfect consistent temperature, doing most of the heavy lifting while letting Dad take all the credit. The sous vide is easy to use, and can run anywhere from 10 minutes to 72 hours as low as 104 degrees Fahrenheit up to 195 degrees. It can also be used with an Instant Pot, if Dad feels like getting crazy.