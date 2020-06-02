Samsung Is Now Selling Its $1,999 Rotating ‘Sero’ TV

If you always find yourself thinking, “if only my TV had a portrait mode,” Samsung has the product for you—the $1,999 Sero TV. It can mirror your phone and, in some cases, automatically rotate into a portrait position. The company announced the TV back in January, and you can buy it starting today.
The concept is straightforward, if not a little ridiculous. People often record vertical videos, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But TVs, with their widescreen setup, are ill-equipped to display that video. You end up with unsightly black bars.
The Sero TV solves that problem by rotating. Either at the push of a button or automatically to mirror your phone if you have a Samsung device. When you’re ready for regular content, it can rotate back again.
At $1,999, you aren’t getting a lot of screen real estate though, just 43-inches. But the integrated stand does feature a 4.1-channel, 60-watt front-firing speaker system, so at least it should sound better than most modern TVs.
You can buy the Sero today on Samsung’s site and in select retail stores.
