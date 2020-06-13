Tempur-Pedic’s Weighted Blanket Is the Best Available, If You Can Afford It

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

How much money should you spend on a weighted blanket? Normally, I’d say that $50 or $60 is a good starting point. But if you want to spoil yourself with the best weighted blanket available, then prepare to hand Tempur-Pedic a cool $150.

Here's What We Like Soft, breathable, and silent

Removable cover is easy to wash

Weighted insert doesn't tangle inside the cover And What We Don't Expensive

No return policy

I’m the kind of person who fidgets a lot while watching TV, lying in bed, or sitting at the computer. And, while I don’t mind fidgeting, I don’t think that it’s great for relaxing or winding down. It also pisses off my cats, who like to sit in my lap at the end of the day.

For whatever reason, weighted blankets help with the fidgeting. But a few major problems keep me from using them. Weighted blankets don’t always distribute their weight evenly, and I don’t like the rain-stick sound they make when their innards shift. Plus, weighted blankets get too hot an unbreathable. Call me picky, but I want a weighted blanket that looks and acts like a regular blanket. Except heavy.

And that’s just what the Tempur-Pedic weighted blanket is. It distributes weight evenly, it’s totally silent, and it’s just as breathable as the paper-thin Walmart throw blanket that I keep at my desk. Tempur-Pedic sells the blanket, which is slightly larger than a throw, in 15-pound and 20-pound configurations, which is perfect for both single person use or couples.

The Tempur-Pedic weighted blanket has a plush micro-fiber cover that’s easy to remove and easy to clean. It’s one of the softest duvet covers that I’ve ever felt, and it has built-in fasteners that help hold the weighted insert in place. Of course, weighted blankets that are half the price of the Tempur-Pedic also have built-in fasteners, so they shouldn’t be considered a major perk.

I’m not a big fan of the gray color that Tempur-Pedic chose for its blanket cover. I mean, it’s fine, but every weighted blanket is gray. You’d think that the $150 weighted blanket would stand out a bit, or come in a variety of colors. Of course, if this gray color really bothers you, you could always replace the included cover with an appropriately sized duvet cover.

After using the Tempur-Pedic weighted blanket for about a month, I’m impressed by how well it distributes weight. If I were a betting man, I’d wager that the blanket owes everything to its filling, which is 91% micro glass beads and 9% polyester batting. The blanket is quite thin, and the polyester batting probably keeps the glass beads from moving around. But I’m not about to cut open the blanket to find out.

I don’t know if glass beads are more breathable than steel or plastic beads, but hey, the Tempur-Pedic weighted blanket is a lot more breathable than any other weighted blanket that I’ve used. It’s also super quiet, although I’m sure that’s because the glass beads are surrounded by polyester batting and can’t shift around very much.

All in all, the Tempur-Pedic weighted blanket is nearly flawless. It solves the common issues that you’ll find in weighted blankets, and at $150, that’s exactly what you should expect. But I have just one last gripe—Tempur-Pedic doesn’t accept returns for pillows and blankets. I’m not saying that I want to buy a presoiled blanket (I can soil it myself, thank you), but anything that costs $150 should have a return policy.