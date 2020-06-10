7 Al-lure-ing Fishing Subscription Boxes for the Avid Fisherman

Fishing is a relaxing recreational activity and a popular competitive sport, and it’s all about having the right gear to get the job done. These fishing subscription boxes offer the best gear for any and all types of fishing enthusiasts.

Most monthly fishing subscription boxes ship a combination of gear like lures, bait, tackles, guides, and other extras, most of which are from popular name brands. A few boxes are general purpose, with stuff for many of the most commonly encountered fish species, while others focus on just one species. Overall, these are fun gifts for anyone wanting to fish casually or competitively.

More Than Just Gear: Mystery Tackle Box

Mystery Tackle Box (starts at $19.99/month) is a great fishing subscription box for newbies and seasoned anglers alike. When signing up, you’ll choose from the Regular box for $19.99 per month, the Pro box for $29.99 per month, or the Elite box for $39.99 per month, then you’ll specify which type of fish species you want gear for, from choices like bass, inshore saltwater, panfish and trout, walleye, or multi-species (which includes bass, panfish, and catfish). Each box is loaded with exclusive and limited-edition fishing gear. You can pause your plan as needed, and subscribing gets you access to how-to videos, expert content, and contests on the company’s website.

Oceans of Options: Reel Tackle Box

Reel Tackle Box (starts at $18.95/month) offers a huge variety of species-specific subscription boxes, making it ideal both for those who specialize in a single species or fishing style, as well as those that like to shake things up. With boxes for bass, stripers, catfish, walleyes, crappies, and saltwater fish, as well as options for fly fishing and even ice fishing, there’s a box for every kind of fishing enthusiast. Depending on which box you choose, you mightay also need to specify a size or select how long of a subscription you want. Reel Tackle Box prides itself on focusing on premium quality gear, with no frills, gimmicks, knock-off lures, or clearance baits.

Great for Bass Fishing: MONSTERBASS

MONSTERBASS (starts at $25/month) is impressive because of its precision focus on big bass fishing. Bait and gear are hand-selected by regional fishing experts like Alex Rudd and Travis Manson, who know exactly what will catch the eyes of bass commonly found in your locale. All you need to do is tell MONSTERBASS what state you live in and whether you prefer to fish from the bank, a boat, or both. The experts will take it from there and send you the best bait for your region from brand names like Strike King, Daiichi, V&M, Yum, and War Eagle.

Fabulous for Fly Fishing: Freestone Fly Fishing Company

If fly fishing is your life, don’t miss the flies and gear offered by Freestone Fly Fishing Company ($37.50/month). Each month, you’ll receive a comprehensive Fly Guide, some stickers, 12-24 premium flies, and 4-5 pieces of essential angling gear from popular fly fishing brands each month. The fly fishing subscription box also gets you a one-year membership to Trout Unlimited. When signing up, you’ll select which box you want: the Freshwater Trout Box, the Fly-Tying Box, the Saltwater Box, the Salmon/Steelhead Box, or the Warmwater Bass Box.

Terrific for Trout Fishing: True Fly Supply

With options for trout, warm water, and saltwater fishing, True Fly Supply ($29/month) has the flies and gear you need for your next fishing trip. The Trout Supply Drop option includes 24 trout flies in six patterns, the Warm Water Supply Drop option has 16 flies in four patterns for stillwater, and the Saltwater Supply Drop features nine flies in three patterns for United States coastlines. Each monthly box includes a fun mystery item, as well as a leader, educational card, sticker, and candy. However, as of December, the ability to switch between boxes each month is not yet available, so choose your box carefully.

Best for All-Around Outdoorsy Types: The Sportsman’s Box

For those that enjoy hunting as well as fishing, The Sportsman’s Box (starts at $25/month) has gear for both activities.The team that creates this subscription box field tests the gear, apparel, and food themselves before sending it out in monthly boxes. The Starter box, which starts at $25 per month, is for casual hunters and anglers, and includes to 2-3 select items from tools, bait and tackle, and hunting accessories. The Original box, which starts at $42 per month, is for avid hunters and anglers and comes with 3-5 personalized items like apparel, necessary gear, bait and tackle, and tools. The Denali box starts at $83 per month, and includes 4-6 premium items like game cameras, apparel, essential gear, or lifestyle items.

Curated Choices: Warriors Tackle Supply

You can enjoy Warriors Tackle Supply (starts at $23.99/month) as a one-time purchase or as a recurring monthly subscription. The service offers a curated box each month with lures and gear tailored to your specific fishing needs. When signing up, choose from the Standard box for $23.99 per month, the XL box for $29.99 per month, or the Pro box for $42.99 per month. Although Warriors Tackle Supply does not offer species-specific boxes like many of the others do, you can select a few fish you generally target like perch, trout, pike, or walleye.