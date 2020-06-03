Snag a Nintendo Labo VR and Vehicle Kit For $20 Each on Best Buy

Tired of Animal Crossing yet? Best Buy is selling the Nintendo Labo VR and Toy-Con Vehicle kits for $20 each. These kits, which usually sell for $70, include DIY projects and exclusive minigames that are fun, educational, and interactive.

Nintendo’s Labo VR kit is a cheap and easy introduction into the world of virtual reality. It transforms your Switch into a VR mask for on-rail shooter and multiplayer shooter games, or a bonus experience in Mario Odyssey or Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Toy-Con Vehicle Kit, on the other hand, turns your Joy-Cons into arcade-like vehicle controllers for car and submarine minigames. You can even use the vehicle kit as a Mario Kart controller!

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Nintendo Labo kits since April. If you’ve always wanted a Labo kit, then now’s the time to grab them. Other kits, like the Labo Robot, are sold out at Best Buy right now, and the VR and Toy-Con Vehicle kits are sure to follow suit.