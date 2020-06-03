Grab a Refurbished PowerBeats Pro for $110 Off

Ready to rock? Best Buy is selling refurbished PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds for $140. That’s $110 off the regular retail price and the lowest price we’ve seen for the PowerBeats Pro. If you don’t mind using a pair of refurbished earbuds, then get ready for a listening experience that’s better (but goofier looking) than the AirPods Pro.

There’s just one catch. Best Buy is only selling the moss-colored PowerBeats Pro for $140. Other refurbished colors, like Navy, Black, and Ivory, have a $60 to $80 discount.

Best Buy’s refurbished PowerBeats Pro earbuds come with a charging case, four eartip sizes, and a Lightning to USB-A charging cable. They have a 90-day manufacturer’s warranty, along with the basic Best Buy return policy.