Grab a Refurbished PowerBeats Pro for $110 Off

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the PowerBeats Pro.
Apple/Beats

Ready to rock? Best Buy is selling refurbished PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds for $140. That’s $110 off the regular retail price and the lowest price we’ve seen for the PowerBeats Pro. If you don’t mind using a pair of refurbished earbuds, then get ready for a listening experience that’s better (but goofier looking) than the AirPods Pro.

There’s just one catch. Best Buy is only selling the moss-colored PowerBeats Pro for $140. Other refurbished colors, like Navy, Black, and Ivory, have a $60 to $80 discount.

Best Buy’s refurbished PowerBeats Pro earbuds come with a charging case, four eartip sizes, and a Lightning to USB-A charging cable. They have a 90-day manufacturer’s warranty, along with the basic Best Buy return policy.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

