LEGO House, The Brand’s Museum in Denmark, Will Offer Free Virtual Tours This Summer

While LEGO’s LEGOLand theme parks are a fun destination for kids, those interested in the more technical and historical aspect of the toys need to go all the way to Denmark for the LEGO House. But in response to continuing COVID-19 isolation, LEGO will be hosting a series of free virtual online from June to September.

The LEGO House in LEGO’s founding location of Billund functions as a museum, gallery, play area, and architectural showcase. The brick-shaped buildings house a guided history of the brand, a gallery of fantastic sculptures produced by LEGO and independent artists, and interactive play areas for LEGO fans of all ages and skill levels. It’s a treat for both Denmark locals and international travelers, though it’s closed until at least June 22nd for public health reasons.

According to the press release, you’ll need to pre-register for the virtual tours via this online form. Five tours are scheduled covering the history of LEGO on the dates below. They’re offered at 10 AM and 2 PM Billund local time (4 AM and 8 AM Eastern US time) each day.

June 11th: The beginning of the LEGO Group, 1932 – 1946

June 25th: Consolidating plastic, 1947 – 1961

July 9th: Expanding the LEGO System in Play, 1962 – 1978

August 13th: Introducing new ideas, 1979 – 2001

September 1st: Crisis and turnaround, 2002 – 2019

If you can’t make it to any of the live tours, there are plenty of independent walkthroughs and tours of The LEGO House available on YouTube.