Namco Ports Pac-Man CE, Galaga, and More to the Nintendo Switch

Namco is releasing a range of classic Famicom/NES games for the Nintendo Switch, including an 8-bit remake of the 2007 Pac-Man Championship Edition. These games are part of the new Namcot Collection, a throwback series available in Japan on June 18th.

The Namcot Collection includes 11 games, including classics like Galaga and cult-favorites like Mendel Palace. You can buy the whole collection as a $25 bundle or download each game individually through the Nintendo eShop.

But the Namcot Collection‘s stand-out game is Pac-Man Championship Edition, an 8-bit remake of the HD Championship Edition for Xbox 360. The original Pac-Man NES port isn’t that great, so remaking the popular Pac-Man Championship Edition with retro graphics makes sense. Sadly, you can only play Pac-Man Championship Edition after buying the whole Namcot Collection, or individually downloading the other 10 games in the collection.

Here are the games included in the Namcot Collection:

Battle City

Dragon Spirit: The New Legend

Family Jockey

Galaga

Mendel Palace

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti

Star Luster

The Tower of Druaga

Wagan Land

Yokai Dochuki

Namcot Collection will release on June 18th in Japan. It has some save state features and customizable display options, like the “scan-lines” setting that’s available on most retro emulators. Namco hasn’t announced a global release for the Namcot Collection, but the game supports English, so you can import it or download it through a “Japanese” eShop account.