Namco Ports Pac-Man CE, Galaga, and More to the Nintendo Switch

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__

Namco is releasing a range of classic Famicom/NES games for the Nintendo Switch, including an 8-bit remake of the 2007 Pac-Man Championship Edition. These games are part of the new Namcot Collection, a throwback series available in Japan on June 18th.

The Namcot Collection includes 11 games, including classics like Galaga and cult-favorites like Mendel Palace. You can buy the whole collection as a $25 bundle or download each game individually through the Nintendo eShop.

But the Namcot Collection‘s stand-out game is Pac-Man Championship Edition, an 8-bit remake of the HD Championship Edition for Xbox 360. The original Pac-Man NES port isn’t that great, so remaking the popular Pac-Man Championship Edition with retro graphics makes sense. Sadly, you can only play Pac-Man Championship Edition after buying the whole Namcot Collection, or individually downloading the other 10 games in the collection.

Here are the games included in the Namcot Collection:

  • Battle City
  • Dragon Spirit: The New Legend
  • Family Jockey
  • Galaga
  • Mendel Palace
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition
  • Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti
  • Star Luster
  • The Tower of Druaga
  • Wagan Land
  • Yokai Dochuki

Namcot Collection will release on June 18th in Japan. It has some save state features and customizable display options, like the “scan-lines” setting that’s available on most retro emulators.  Namco hasn’t announced a global release for the Namcot Collection, but the game supports English, so you can import it or download it through a “Japanese” eShop account.

Import the Namcot Collection


Source: Namco via Engadget, Game Watch

