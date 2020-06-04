[Update] Google is Promising Nest Aware Subscribers Nest Hubs but Sending Codes for Minis

Subscribers of the new Nest Aware plans were surprised on Tuesday when Google sent out codes for free Nest Hubs and Minis. Although some codes didn’t work at first, those issues were quickly resolved. Oddly, others were advertised a free smart display but ended up with an Assistant speaker instead.

Update: A Google spokesperson has given us the following statement on this matter. It appears that the company will resolve the issue and send Nest Hubs to customers.

We are aware of this issue and are following up with the eligible impacted customers to get their Nest Hub. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Several readers have forwarded us email advertisements (see below) sent to them from the Google Store on June 1, 2020, that promises a free Nest Hub when they upgrade to a new Nest Aware plan. But upon subscribing, they received codes for free Nest Minis instead.

Below is a screenshot of the promotional email’s fine print. In it, Google promises the recipient “one free Nest Hub (charcoal color only) within 3 weeks” of subscribing to a new Nest Aware or Nest Aware Plus annual plan between June 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020.

Google’s fine print says that the offer is only available “while supplies last,” but we found evidence that Google sent Nest Mini codes to those that had already subscribed to Nest Aware annual plans at the same time as those with Aware Plus annual plans. As such, the change in promotional items doesn’t appear to be related to inventory.