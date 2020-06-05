Older Roku Players Will Lose Hulu On June 24th

Some older Roku players will lose access to Hulu on June 24t, including the Roku Streaming Player (models 2400 to 3100) and the Roku Streaming Stick (model 3420 or older). Roku sold the affected models in 2012 or earlier.

To check which model you have, open the Roku interface, and go to the “About” panel under “Settings.” Newer models do support the latest Hulu app, but you’ll need to be on Roku firmware 8.1 (released in 2018) to use it after June 24th.

Firmware 8.1 added DRM support along with metatag elements used for that DRM, so that may be the reason for the cutoff. Until now, older Roku devices had access to an older version of Hulu that didn’t support Live TV and other features.

You can check Hulu’s help page to see which Roku players it will support going forward, along with which players need to be updated.