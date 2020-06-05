X
Grab ‘Overcooked,’ the Chaotic Couch Co-Op Game, for Free on Epic

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A screenshot of Overcooked in action.
Ghost Town Games Ltd, team17

After three weeks of handing out free classics, like GTA V, CIV VI, and Borderlands 2, Epic Games is setting its sights on Overcooked, a popular, modern couch co-op game. Anyone with an Epic Games account can download Overcooked for free, and enjoy some chaotic, rage-inducing multiplayer challenges.

Overcooked came out in 2016 and was one of the year’s most highly anticipated indie games. In it, up to four players control chefs in a dangerous, stressful kitchen with moving platforms and obstacles. In other words, it isn’t too different from working back of house at a restaurant.

Epic Games is offering a free copy of Overcooked for Windows, but the game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, where it might be easier to arrange a four-person multiplayer game. Overcooked also has a squeal, titled Overcooked 2, which amps up the fun with new levels and challenges.

Epic Games will replace Overcooked with a new free title on June 11th. Afterward, it’ll go back to its regular price of $17, so grab it now before its too late!

Download Overcooked for Free
