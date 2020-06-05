Grab ‘Overcooked,’ the Chaotic Couch Co-Op Game, for Free on Epic

After three weeks of handing out free classics, like GTA V, CIV VI, and Borderlands 2, Epic Games is setting its sights on Overcooked, a popular, modern couch co-op game. Anyone with an Epic Games account can download Overcooked for free, and enjoy some chaotic, rage-inducing multiplayer challenges.

Overcooked came out in 2016 and was one of the year’s most highly anticipated indie games. In it, up to four players control chefs in a dangerous, stressful kitchen with moving platforms and obstacles. In other words, it isn’t too different from working back of house at a restaurant.

Epic Games is offering a free copy of Overcooked for Windows, but the game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, where it might be easier to arrange a four-person multiplayer game. Overcooked also has a squeal, titled Overcooked 2, which amps up the fun with new levels and challenges.

Epic Games will replace Overcooked with a new free title on June 11th. Afterward, it’ll go back to its regular price of $17, so grab it now before its too late!