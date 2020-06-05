Deal Alert: Grab 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25 ($20 Off)

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is a no-brainer if you’re an Xbox fan or even a PC gaming fan. Simply put, it’s one of the best values in gaming today, especially if you like to go back and forth between console and PC playing. And that’s why you should jump on Amazon’s deal today; you can grab three months for $25, which is $20 off the usual price.

Unlike previous Xbox Game Ultimate deals we’ve featured, there are no codes to input or waiting for physical cards this time. Just head to Amazon’s page and buy the Pass, you’ll get the discounted pride right away and a digital code to redeem

But wait, do you already have Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass for PC and not an Ultimate Game Pass subscription? Don’t apply the three-month code yet. Instead, go to Xbox’s site and take advantage of its current deal to get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $1. When you do that, it will also convert your existing subscription to an Ultimate subscription, saving you a ton of money.

Once you convert, then apply the three-month digital code. Now you have Game Pass Ultimate for quite a few months, and all you paid was $26. It’s a great way to get a lengthy subscription for less. But you better act fast before the price goes back up.