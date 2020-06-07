X
Popular Searches

Recreate Your Noisy Office with “The Sound of Colleagues”

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__

The Sounds of Colleagues logo

Admit it, you miss the sound of your office. You could probably live without hearing some of your coworkers, but the hum of industrial A/C units, the click of keyboards, and the shuffling of printer paper helps you focus. But don’t worry, The Sound of Colleagues can help you bring those noises home.

The Sound of Colleagues is a white noise machine that emulates the sound of an office (minus some of the annoying sounds). It’s a straightforward free tool with adjustable sounds and ambient effects. Want to hear the sound of an open window? You got it. Tired of listening to the office dog? Mute him.

RELATEDFocus on This: The Best Music for Concentrating

Don’t want to use the Sound of Colleagues website? Familjen and Red Pip Studios also published a white noise album for Spotify. The album contains some unique sound enviornments, like “’90s Office with Landline Ringing” and “Rainy Day Inside the Calm Office.” You can loop these Spotify songs for endless white noise, or listen through the album one track at a time.

Hear The Sound of Colleagues
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular