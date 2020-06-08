Grab the New MacBook Air for $100 Off the Normal Price

After years of complaints, Apple released a MacBook Air that’s worthy of its name. With a low price tag, a beefy processor, extra storage, and the same high-quality keyboard as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air is a gem of a laptop. And Amazon is selling it for $100 off.

The base MacBook Air has a 10th gen i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. It’s a fast, capable laptop, and you can grab it on Amazon for just $900. But if you want a bit more horsepower, you should grab the Intel Core i5 version of the MacBook Air, which is on sale for $1,200 right now.

Apple plans to release a quad-core i7 version of the MacBook Air at a later date. If you’re looking to get the most out of your computer (and pay hundreds of dollars extra), then you may want to skip this deal and wait for the i7 MacBook Air to hit shelves.