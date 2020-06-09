Deal Alert: Samsung’s Mid-Range Galaxy A51 is Just $290 at Amazon

We published our review of Samsung’s Galaxy A51 last week. As a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy S20 it’s fine, though we recommend checking out the Pixel 3a or iPhone SE unless you want a really pretty screen. But the scales just tipped in Samsung’s favor: the Galaxy A51 gets a $110 discount on Amazon today.

That brings it down to just $289, which is a fantastic deal for a phone with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 128GB of storage (plus whatever you can fit in the MicroSD card slot), four rear cameras, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. Previously in order to get that price you’d need to trade in your old phone.

This version of the A51 is unlocked for GSM and CDMA networks, which means that it should be compatible with all major carriers in the US. Note that the deal is on Amazon’s “Gold Box” page, so it’s only available for the rest of today, June 9th.

Source: Amazon via Kinja