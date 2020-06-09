Motorola’s One Fusion Plus Packs a Pop-Up Camera and 5,000mAh Battery for $340

Motorola has an affinity for flashy-yet-affordable devices. And the company’s new One Fusion Plus fits that bill perfectly. At €299 (about $340), it’s packed with a killer FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a… pop-up camera?

The One Fusion Plus is a successor to the Motorola One Hyper, an affordable phone that used a pop-up camera to extend the display. As you might expect, the One Fusion Plus picks up where the One Hyper left off. It has more processing power, a “two-day-long” battery, a built-in FM radio receiver, a Google Assistant button, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

And while Motorola boosted the One Fusion Plus with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera, the company decided to tone down its pop-up selfie camera. The One Fusion Plus has a 16-megapixel sensor in its pop-up camera, while its predecessor sports a fat 32-megapixel sensor. Of course, Motorola may make up for this spec dip with better image processing software.

The Motorola One Fusion Plus will retail in European markets for €299 (about $340). The company hasn’t announced plans to sell the One Fusion Plus in the US, but for what its worth, the Motorola does sell the One Hyper stateside.