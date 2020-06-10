Watch out world, Amazon is selling Samsung Galaxy S10 and S20 phones at a $200 discount. The phones are unlocked for any carrier and are available in different colors and storage configurations. Amazon is also selling some heavily discounted S10 and S20 accessory bundles, which include the Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Watch.

You can check out the deals yourself on Amazon’s “Save on Samsung Phones” landing page, or skim through this list of highlights from the sale:

You’re probably familiar with Samsung’s devices and accessories. But if not, you should check out our comprehensive write-ups on the S10 family, the S10 and Note 10 Lite, the S20 family, the Galaxy Buds+, and the Galaxy Watch (one of our favorite Android wearables).

Amazon’s sale on Samsung Galaxy phones won’t last forever, so grab what you want before its too late. If you can’t pay for a whole phone at once, you could always finance your purchase with an Amazon Store Card.