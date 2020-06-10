Arcade1Up’s New Arcade Machines Include ‘Marvel Pinball’ and ‘Big Buck Hunter’

Over at IGN’s Summer of Gaming event, Arcade1Up just announced four new arcade machines for your home. The new titles include MS.PAC-MAN, XMEN VS. Street Fighter, Big Buck Hunter, and Marvel Pinball. The latter two represent first in the company’s history—the first shooting game and the first pinball machine.

Arcade1Up is billing MS.PAC-MAN as an iconic new release and will feature four games, MS.PAC-MAN, Galaxian, PAC-MANIA, and PAC-MAN PLUS. MS.PAC-MAN hasn’t been available for homes in nearly 40 years. It has one joystick, includes a branded riser, a light-up marquee, and artwork matching the original machine.

XMEN VS. Street Fighter is another in Arcade1UP’s lineup of fighter machines, and you’ll also get X-Men Children of the Atom, X-MEN Mutant Apocalpyse, and Marvel versus Capcom. It also comes with a custom riser, two bat top style joysticks, and custom graphics found on the original machine.

In a first, Arcade1Up also showed Big Buck Hunter Pro, a hunting game that has you playing with rifles instead of joysticks. It appears to have two guns, so you’ll have two-player mode, and the machine looks fairly faithful to the original Big Buck Hunter. You’ll get multiple Big Buck Hunter games, a lit marquee, and a custom riser.

And finally, Marvel Pinball is among the first of Arcade1UP’s promised pinball machines. It looks to have metal legs and a recessed monitor beneath glass to add to the realistic effect. It includes a faux coin slot, haptic feedbacks, tilt and nudge detection, and 10 total Pinball games to choose from provided by Zen Studios. TasteMaker’s CEO, Scott Bachrach, suggested the pricing should be around the $600 area in an interview with IGN.

Arcade1Up didn’t announce exact release dates or prices today but expects to release the machines in the fall.

Source: Arcade1Up via IGN