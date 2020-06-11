How to Watch Sony’s PlayStation 5 Reveal This Afternoon

For all the hype that surrounds the PlayStation 5, we still have no idea what it looks like or what it can do. Sure, we’ve had a peek at the controller and a quick tech demo, but the “future of gaming” is still shrouded in mystery. That may change at 1 PM (PDT) when Sony hosts its PS5 reveal livestream.

Sony could lay everything on the table for its hour-long livestream. But hardcore fans should keep in mind that this reveal is for everyone, not hardcore spec nerds. According to Sid Shuman, senior director of Sony’s content communications, the pre-recorded stream runs at 1080p and 30 FPS, and focuses on “the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.”

We’ll probably get a look at Godfall, a PS5-only launch title, along with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion. But there’s no point in guessing what games Sony will show. All we can do is wait for the livestream and stare in awe at Sony’s golden egg.

Sony will broadcast its PS5 revel on Twitch and YouTube at 1 PM (PDT). For reference, that’s 2 PM (MT), 3 PM (CT), and 4 PM (ET). If you’re in the UK, you can catch the stream at 9 PM (BST).