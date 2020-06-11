Over 100 Switch Games Are Discounted for Nintendo’s Summer Sale

Wait, Nintendo’s doing a Summer Sale now? The stingiest company you know is selling over 100 games, including some 1st party titles, for up to $30 off. The sale is available through the Nintendo eShop, Amazon, Best Buy, and Humble, but the official Nintndo eShop offers the widest selection of discounted games.
To our surprise, Nintendo’s Summer Sale includes a bunch of popular games. It isn’t just a bunch of indy titles that you’ve never heard of (although there are plenty of those). The popular Fire Emblem Warriorsis on sale, along with DOOM, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and a whole lot more.
You can check out the full list of discounted games on Nintendo’s eShop, or skim through this list of some stand-out titles:
- Super Mario Party, $42 ($18 off)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, $42 ($18 off)
- Mario Tennis Aces, $42 ($18 off)
- Fire Emblem Warriors, $42 ($18 off)
- DOOM, $30 ($30 off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, $42 ($18 off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, $30 ($20 off)
- Dark Souls: Remastered, $24 ($16 off)
- Cuphead, $15 ($5 off)
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, $28 ($12 off)
- Dragon Quest XI S Echos of an Elusive Age, $42 ($18 off)
- Kirby Star Allies, $42 ($18 off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, $40 ($20 off)
- Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy, $28 ($12 off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2, $42 ($18 off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, $42 ($18 off)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, $20 ($20 off)
- Celeste, $7 ($13 off)
- Moving Out, $20 ($5 off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL, $10 ($20 off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, $23 ($7 off)
Nintendo sales are rare, so stock up while you can. Keep in mind that this sale is limited to digital downloads and doesn’t include physical copies of games.
Source: Nintendo via Engadget
