Over 100 Switch Games Are Discounted for Nintendo’s Summer Sale

Wait, Nintendo’s doing a Summer Sale now? The stingiest company you know is selling over 100 games, including some 1st party titles, for up to $30 off. The sale is available through the Nintendo eShop, Amazon, Best Buy, and Humble, but the official Nintndo eShop offers the widest selection of discounted games.

To our surprise, Nintendo’s Summer Sale includes a bunch of popular games. It isn’t just a bunch of indy titles that you’ve never heard of (although there are plenty of those). The popular Fire Emblem Warriorsis on sale, along with DOOM, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and a whole lot more.

You can check out the full list of discounted games on Nintendo’s eShop, or skim through this list of some stand-out titles:

Nintendo sales are rare, so stock up while you can. Keep in mind that this sale is limited to digital downloads and doesn’t include physical copies of games.