The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Now Comes in Four Colors

When the current model of the Paperwhite launched in 2018, it only came in black. That was a step back from the previous generation’s choices of black and white. Amazon started offering a Twighlight Blue version last July, and now it has two more color choices—plum and sage.

Whether you get your Paperwhite in black, blue, plum, or sage, all the features remain the same. And Amazon isn’t updating the internals with these models. But that’s fine; the Paperwhite is the perfect affordable e-reader already.

But color options do allow you to show a little personality. With other gadgets like smartphones, you might plan on getting a case, which defeats the point of choosing unique color variants. But the Paperwhite is sturdy enough that’s not necessary. So this is the rare case where color actually may matter.

But keep in mind that regardless of the color you choose, the front of your Kindle will still be black. Only the back gets the color treatment. But at least you pay the same $130 (with special offers) price regardless of your color choice. All four colors are available today on Amazon’s site.