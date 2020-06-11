Adobe Photoshop Camera Is Now Available on iOS and Android

Late last year, Adobe announced it was working on a new camera app for iOS and Android. Photoshop Camera went into preview, and let you quickly apply AI-enhanced filters to your photos. Now, Adobo is ready to take the preview tag off the apps and fully release them today.

The best part about Adobe Photoshop is that it’s free. It does ask you to sign in with an Adobe account, but you can also sign in with a Google or Facebook account. From there, you can use it as a standard camera or use it to edit existing photos.

You won’t get full Photoshop, though. Instead, it uses AI and lenses to alter your photos, either in real-time or after the fact. If you’re taking a family photo outside and the sky is sad and grey, you can use the Blue Sky lens to replace the grey sky with a blue sky instantly. The app comes with several pre-installed lenses, and there are more to download.

Adobe’s AI can recognize people, background elements, and more. What it does depends on the lens you’ve chosen. The Face Light lens will optimize lighting and remove dark shadows, for instance. Photoshop Camera can also make suggestions to improve your photo on the fly.

Photoshop Camera may not replace your iPhone’s default camera software, but for free it’s another tool in your kit to get the perfect “nofilter” Instagram photo. You can download the app on iOS and Android today.