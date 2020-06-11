X
Popular Searches

Adobe Photoshop Camera Is Now Available on iOS and Android

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A scattering of phones falling, while displaying the Adobe Photoshop camera app.
Adobe

Late last year, Adobe announced it was working on a new camera app for iOS and Android. Photoshop Camera went into preview, and let you quickly apply AI-enhanced filters to your photos. Now, Adobo is ready to take the preview tag off the apps and fully release them today.

The best part about Adobe Photoshop is that it’s free. It does ask you to sign in with an Adobe account, but you can also sign in with a Google or Facebook account. From there, you can use it as a standard camera or use it to edit existing photos.

You won’t get full Photoshop, though. Instead, it uses AI and lenses to alter your photos, either in real-time or after the fact. If you’re taking a family photo outside and the sky is sad and grey, you can use the Blue Sky lens to replace the grey sky with a blue sky instantly. The app comes with several pre-installed lenses, and there are more to download.

Adobe’s AI can recognize people, background elements, and more. What it does depends on the lens you’ve chosen. The Face Light lens will optimize lighting and remove dark shadows, for instance. Photoshop Camera can also make suggestions to improve your photo on the fly.

Photoshop Camera may not replace your iPhone’s default camera software, but for free it’s another tool in your kit to get the perfect  “nofilter” Instagram photo. You can download the app on iOS and Android today.

 

Source: Adobe via Engadget

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular