Namco Will Bring the Retro-Skinned ‘Pac-Man: Championship Edition’ to the U.S.

Last week, we told you about the Namcot Collection, a Japanese-only release of several Namco retro games, including a version of Pac-Man: Championship Edition’ skinned to look like the original Pac-Man. Now, Namco will release that game, along with 21 other games, in two volumes in the U.S. next week.
You’ll be able to purchase NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 and Volume 2 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, although Namco didn’t announce pricing. Each volume includes a different assortment of games as follows:
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1:
- Galaxian
- Xevious
- Mappy
- Dragon Buster
- Pac-Man
- Dig-Dug
- The Tower of Druaga
- Sky Kid
- Dragon Spirit: The New Legend
- Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti
- Pac-Man Championship Edition
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2:
- Battle City
- Pac-Land
- Dig Dug II
- Super Xevious
- Galaga
- Rolling Thunder
- Mappy-Land
- Legacy of the Wizard
- Dragon Buster II
- Mendel Palace
- Gaplus
The original NES port of Pac-Man didn’t fare well, so a ‘reskinned’ version of Pac-man Championship may itch the scratch for a good dot-eating game. But while you’ll want volume one for that game alone, don’t ignore volume two. There, you’ll find Gaplus, a game only found on Commodore 64 and in arcades.
You can purchase NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 and Volume 2 on June 18th, though Namco didn’t state pricing.
