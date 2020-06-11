Namco Will Bring the Retro-Skinned ‘Pac-Man: Championship Edition’ to the U.S.

Last week, we told you about the Namcot Collection, a Japanese-only release of several Namco retro games, including a version of Pac-Man: Championship Edition’ skinned to look like the original Pac-Man. Now, Namco will release that game, along with 21 other games, in two volumes in the U.S. next week.

You’ll be able to purchase NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 and Volume 2 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, although Namco didn’t announce pricing. Each volume includes a different assortment of games as follows:

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1:

Galaxian

Xevious

Mappy

Dragon Buster

Pac-Man

Dig-Dug

The Tower of Druaga

Sky Kid

Dragon Spirit: The New Legend

Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti

Pac-Man Championship Edition

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2:

Battle City

Pac-Land

Dig Dug II

Super Xevious

Galaga

Rolling Thunder

Mappy-Land

Legacy of the Wizard

Dragon Buster II

Mendel Palace

Gaplus

The original NES port of Pac-Man didn’t fare well, so a ‘reskinned’ version of Pac-man Championship may itch the scratch for a good dot-eating game. But while you’ll want volume one for that game alone, don’t ignore volume two. There, you’ll find Gaplus, a game only found on Commodore 64 and in arcades.

You can purchase NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 and Volume 2 on June 18th, though Namco didn’t state pricing.