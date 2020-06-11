X
Popular Searches

Namco Will Bring the Retro-Skinned ‘Pac-Man: Championship Edition’ to the U.S.

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Retro games on old CRT tevelisions.
Namco

Last week, we told you about the Namcot Collection, a Japanese-only release of several Namco retro games, including a version of Pac-Man: Championship Edition’ skinned to look like the original Pac-Man. Now, Namco will release that game, along with 21 other games, in two volumes in the U.S. next week.

You’ll be able to purchase NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 and Volume 2 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, although Namco didn’t announce pricing. Each volume includes a different assortment of games as follows:

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1:

  • Galaxian
  • Xevious
  • Mappy
  • Dragon Buster
  • Pac-Man
  • Dig-Dug
  • The Tower of Druaga
  • Sky Kid
  • Dragon Spirit: The New Legend
  • Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition 

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2:

  • Battle City
  • Pac-Land
  • Dig Dug II
  • Super Xevious
  • Galaga
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Mappy-Land
  • Legacy of the Wizard
  • Dragon Buster II
  • Mendel Palace
  • Gaplus

The original NES port of Pac-Man didn’t fare well, so a ‘reskinned’ version of Pac-man Championship may itch the scratch for a good dot-eating game. But while you’ll want volume one for that game alone, don’t ignore volume two. There, you’ll find Gaplus, a game only found on Commodore 64 and in arcades.

You can purchase NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 and Volume 2 on June 18th, though Namco didn’t state pricing.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular