The Sony PS5 Is Sexy, but Sign Us up for ‘Horizon Forbidden West’

Sony held a Playstation 5 reveal today, and it was chock-full of game trailers. We saw everything from a new Oddworld game to a new Spider-Man game (this time starring Miles Morales). But in the last few minutes, Sony finally gave us a glance at the new hardware. And it looks almost as amazing as the new Horizon sequel. Almost.



Hardware Straight out of Portal

We’ve seen the PS5’s controllers already, but this was our first look at the PS5 console itself. Like the controllers, it’s sleek, black and white, and full of curves. It would fit very well in a game of Portal. But to our surprise, the PS5 will come in two versions—one with a disc-drive, and a “digital edition” without a disc drive, much like the Xbox One S All Digital console.

Sony also briefly teased a matching camera, media remote, headphones, and controller chargers. What it didn’t tease is with is a price for either model.

Horizon Forbidden West and Plenty of Other Games

The vast majority of the presentation quickly showed game after game after game. Many of the trailers weren’t long enough to get a sense of gameplay or story. But one game trumped everything else in the list, Horizon Forbidden West.

One of the best (if not the best) Playstation 4 games you can play is Horizon Zero Dawn. It tells the story of Aloy, as she explores our planet in a far-distance future. Society has fallen, and giant robot animals roam the Earth, some peaceful and others dangerous. The story is incredible.

And now it continues in Horizon Forbidden West. The setting moves to North America, as she tries to complete a journey that will save us all from “what’s to come.”

Of course, Sony had plenty of other games on tap and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac, which brought us the last great Spider-Man game, is back with a new entry, but this time you’ll take on the role of Miles as Spider-Man.

It isn’t clear if Peter Parker is in the game as well, depending on your Marvel continuity Miles either takes over after Peter dies or swings alongside him. The trailer didn’t reveal much gameplay, but the little bit we saw looked like a step up from the last game.

Covering all the games would take too long, so here’s a list of everything Sony showed today:

Grand Theft Auto V

Resident Evil 8

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Project Aitha

Stray

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Destruction Allstars

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Goodbye Volcano High

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Jett: The Far Shore

Godfall

Solar Ash

Hitman 3

Astro’s Playroom

Little Devil Inside

NBA 2K21

Bugsnax

Demon’s Souls

Deathloop

Resident Evil 8: Village

Pragmata

If you missed it, you can rewatch the entire PS5 event or check out each game trailer over on Sony’s YouTube Channel.