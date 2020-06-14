Lutron’s Wooden, Self-Adjusting Smart Blinds Start at $599

Smart blinds are some of the most luxurious, otherworldly products that you can install in your home. They get more affordable every year, but for now, the best smart blinds will run you anywhere from $300 to $600 per window. And with its new wooden smart blinds, Lutron is absolutely dominating that price bracket.

The new Lutron’s Serena wooden smart blinds start at $599 and join Lutron’s collection of smart fabric shades, which run for around $300. Like other Lutron smart devices, they connect to a Lutron Bridge and are controlled or programmed through the Lutron app, Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit.

But the thing that makes these blinds unique is that, unlike Lutron’s smart shades, the wooden shades track the sun throughout the day and automatically tilt to optimize the light in your home.

During setup, the Lutron Serena wooden smart blinds use the compass in your phone to determine which direction each window is facing—north, south, east, west, etc. This helps the blinds create an automated schedule for natural lighting.

The only downside to the Lutron Serena wood blinds, aside from the price, is that they don’t raise and lower automatically. They just tilt. Other smart blinds and shades, including the cheaper smart shades from Lutron, use motors to move up and down.

Lutron’s Serena wooden smart blinds are available through the Lutron website in multiple colors. Make sure to measure your windows before filling out an order, and consider requesting an in-home consultation through the Serena website.