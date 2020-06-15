Microsoft Teams Lets You Upload Custom Background Photos for Video Calls

No more video chat envy. Microsoft Teams is finally catching up with Zoom with custom video backgrounds. Premium and free users can upload custom backdrop photos, but only during scheduled Teams meetings.

If you want to upload a custom background image to Teams, open the three-dot menu while in a video call and press “Show Background Effects.” From there, Teams provides the option to “Add New” background images, or choose from some pre-made background effects.

Along with the option to upload custom backgrounds, Microsoft is adding a bundle of new pre-made backdrops to Teams. There’s a new Microsoft Solitaire background, the Xbox Wallpaper collection, and a mess of TV-inspired backdrops from FOX—in case you want to sit in front of Bob Belcher’s restaurant or Homer Simpson’s couch.

Can’t find any cool custom backgrounds? Check out these backdrops from Star Wars, Studio Ghibli, Looney Tunes, and Disney.